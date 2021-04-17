Early Chelsea team news as two key players ruled out for Man City clash ahead of kick-off

Thomas Tuchel has been dealt with some early selection setbacks prior to kick-off in this afternoon's crunch clash in the FA Cup semi-final, between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

The London club are in search of their first domestic cup final of the campaign, which would certainly make up for a below par season in the Premier League. But the challenge in front of them is Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who continue to battle on all four fronts.

Saturday's game will pose a major threat to the Etihad club's chances of securing an unprecedented quadruple, however Guardiola and his backroom staff have been dealt with a slight boost when it comes to absent personnel for the Stamford Bridge club.

Chelsea will be without two of their star players, with midfielder Mateo Kovacic sidelined through a hamstring strain sustained in training, and central defender Andreas Christensen, who has a muscle injury.

Some additional news ahead of the game was that striker Tammy Abraham was set to be left out of the Chelsea squad - an exclusion that reportedly left Chelsea players 'shocked', according to various reports.

With that being said, N'Golo Kante will be fit to pose a threat in midfield for Tuchel's side - who are going into this game high on confidence after cruising into the Champions League semi-final.

As have Manchester City, who defeated Borussia Dortmund 4-2 on aggregate in the quarter-final of their Champions League tie, setting up a glossy semi-final tie with Paris Saint-Germain.

Pep Guardiola's only major confirmed absentee is Sergio Aguero, who is ruled out with a muscular problem. One piece of early team news was stated in Friday's pre-match press conference, with Zack Steffen confirmed to be starting ahead of Ederson as predicted for a cup match.

