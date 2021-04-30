EIGHT changes and Oleksandr Zinchenko in midfield! - Predicted Team: Crystal Palace vs Manchester City (PL)

From the Parc des Princes to Selhurst Park, Manchester City will look to continue their recent cup tournament form into the Premier League, on a weekend which could see them confirmed as league champions for seventh time in their illustrious history.

From the Parc des Princes to Selhurst Park, Manchester City look to continue their recent cup form into the Premier League, on a weekend which could see them confirmed as champions for seventh time in their illustrious history.

If Manchester City beat Crystal Palace, and then Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, the Blues will be confirmed as Premier League champions for the fifth time in ten years.

Whether fans would prefer to see their team crowned after a win, rather than another team losing, is irrelevant. Firstly, the boys in blue have to do the business in London. A game which comes at a difficult time; right between both legs of the Champions League semi-final.

As a result, we can expect to see a heavily rotated side from the one that won on Wednesday. With five games to go; the league is all but won already. But there's never been a better chance for City to advance to a Champions League final.

Coming out of his pre-match press conference, it looks as though the whole squad is available for selection. With that in mind, here's how we believe Pep Guardiola will line his team up for this one...

One of the few players we should expect to keep his place in the team is Ederson. While it's possible Zack Steffen starts to keep Ederson's mind focused on PSG, the Brazilian has gave way for the League and FA Cup games recently, so should still be fit and ready to go here.

I also think Joao Cancelo will start again, this time at right-back. He didn't have the best outing in the Champions League in midweek, and if any player was to lose their place for the second leg it would be him. Couple that with the fact that Kyle Walker has started the last three games in a row, it's almost certain that the Portuguese plays.

At centre-back Aymeric Laporte will start on the left, which creates a difficult choice on the right. Dias should be rested, Stones is suspended, and this should open up a space for Nathan Ake to start, albeit in a relatively un-favoured position at the heart of defence.

READ MORE: City official makes attempts to rebuild bridges following ESL fiasco

READ MORE: Ruben Dias provides wholesome account of meeting Pep the first time

Benjamin Mendy is a likely choice at left-back, which creates a similar dilemma for Pep Guardiola as the Leeds United game did. With two forward-thinking full-backs, more cover from midfield may be required. Which is why I believe we'll see both Fernandinho and Oleksandr Zinchenko feature.

City don't have as much depth in midfield as people like to think. Short of bringing some academy players in, Bernardo Silva is more likely to play out of those who started in Paris, having been rested recently against Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup final.

Raheem Sterling went some way towards recovering his form against Spurs at Wembley, so expect to see him in his favoured forward position on the left, with Ferran Torres on the right. Personally, I'd much prefer to see the Spaniard centrally, where he was more effective at the start of this season, but lately the manager has been opting to play him on the right.

That leaves Pep with a choice of two centre-forwards. With Sergio Agüero one foot out the door and not starting in the last seven weeks due to ongoing concerns, I'll take a punt and go with Gabriel Jesus.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Rodrigo, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Agüero.

You can follow Richard on Twitter here: @ignoblewretch

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra