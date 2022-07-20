Skip to main content

England v Spain: Six Manchester City Women's Players Involved As Lionesses Advance

England have continued their impressive campaign in the European Women's Championship, beating Spain 2-1 to advance to the Semi-Finals. There was a heavy Manchester City presence in the England team with five City players involved for the lionesses, while one Sky Blues player also featured for Spain. 

Ellen White, Lauren Hemp and Keira Walsh all started for England, while Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood were both introduced from the bench. City's Laia Aleixandri was also involved for Spain after being brought off the bench in the 71st minute. 

England women

The first half proved to be a frustrating one for the Lionesses, who were arguably the weaker team in the first 45. City's Ellen White looked to have opened the scoring from a close-range finish, but the goal was ruled out after the striker was adjudged to have been offside. 

Spain were the better side in the first half and carried this momentum into the second in which they broke the deadlock just nine minutes after the break. Esther Gonzalez fired home a few yards from goal following some great work from Athenea del Castillo on the wing. 

England manager Sarina Wiegman responded to the setback by taking White off for City teammate Chloe Kelly, as well as introducing Alessio Russo and Ella Toone. These changes proved to be a masterstroke as Russo and Toone combined to draw the Lionesses level in the 84th minute. 

Russo nodded down a cross from Man City's Hemp into Toone's path, who then volleyed in from close range. Toone's late equaliser would see the game taken to extra time.

There was a City influence in what would prove to be the winner for England as well. Current City star Keira Walsh teed up former Sky Blue Georgia Stanway who carried the ball before firing in an absolute rocket from 20 yards. 

England would see the rest of the game out after going ahead, booking their place in the semi-finals. The Lionesses will now face either Belgium or Sweden in the semis, which is due to take place on Tuesday 26 July. 

