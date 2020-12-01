Eric Garcia replaces John Stones! - Porto vs Manchester City (Team News)

Manchester City could confirm Group C's top spot in this seasons UEFA Champions League with a win out in Portugal tonight. Pep Guardiola's men have already beaten the same opposition 3-1 on match-week one.

Here's how they line up tonight...

Many may have thought Zack Steffen may have got a chance in between the sticks with City already qualified - but Ederson continues his duties. Joao Cancelo was left out of the team at the weekend, but he's back in right-back tonight. Oleksandr Zinchenko comes in at left-back in place of Benjamin Mendy. And the centre-back pairing of Ruben Dias and Eric Garcia complete the back line.

In midfield, Rodri and Fernandinho continue their double pivot partnership with Bernardo Silva operating in the role just in front of the pair.

Raheem Sterling comes back into the side at left-wing, with Phil Foden on the other side. Up-front, Ferran Torres will look to continue his impressive Champions League goalscoring record.

