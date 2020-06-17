City Xtra
Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs Arsenal (Team News)

harryasiddall

After a three month hiatus, Manchester City return to Premier League action as they welcome Mikel Arteta's Arsenal to an empty Etihad Stadium. The two sides last met back in December, where a Kevin De Bruyne masterclass powered City to a 3-0 win at the Emirates.

But let's focus on today, and here's the starting line-up Pep Guardiola has chosen, as football returns...

-----

Ederson, who you may remember had a derby day to forget in his last outing, starts in goal. Kyle Walker starts at right-back with Benjamin Mendy expected the bomb forward on the opposite flank. Aymeric Laporte recovers from his hamstring injury suffered in Madrid to start alongside, probably the most surprising choice, young Spaniard Eric Garcia at centre-back.

With the usual 4-3-3 formation, it looks like Ilkay Gundogan will operate in the number eight spot - with Rodrigo left on the bench. With what will be an emotional end to the season for us all, David Silva partners Kevin De Bruyne in midfield.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

On the flanks, Riyad Mahrez will look to consider his stellar season on the right - with Raheem Sterling playing on the left. Rounding off the side, Gabriel Jesus gets the nod over Sergio Agüero up-front.

With an extended bench, City have; Scott Carson, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Leroy Sané, Sergio Agüero, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden in reserve.

-----

