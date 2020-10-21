Eric Garcia starts! - Manchester City vs FC Porto (Team News)
harryasiddall
Manchester City begin their European ventures this season with the visit of FC Porto. Group C's top seed haven't faced the Blues since 2012, when Sergio Agüero tapped in a late winner.
Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up for this one...
In goal, Ederson will be looking to put his disappointing performance in last seasons quarter-final behind him. At right-back, Kyle Walker continues his impressive run of games without even a minutes rest. On the opposite flank, Joao Cancelo will take up a more familiar role than the one seen on Saturday. In centre-back, Ruben Dias is joined by the wantaway Spaniard Eric Garcia.
Rodri continues to steer the heart of the midfield. In front of him, Ilkay Gundogan returns to the starting line-up after recovering from COVID-19. Next to him is the resurgent Bernardo Silva - who looks really at home in the centre of midfield.
Starting on the left is Saturdays match-winner - Raheem Sterling. On the opposite wing is Riyad Mahrez and up-front is the clubs all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero.
