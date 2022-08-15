Erling Haaland 'Did Well' Against Bournemouth Says Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City welcomed Scott Parker’s Bournemouth to The Etihad Stadium and won 4-0 thanks to goals from Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden in the first half and an own goal from Jefferson Lerma late on in the second half.

Erling Haaland started the game after getting two goals on his Premier League debut against West Ham but he couldn't get on the scoresheet against Bournemouth on his home debut.

Haaland was up against a low block set-up by Scott Parker IMAGO / News Images

He struggled to get involved in the game having only eight touches of the ball which would have been considerably less than what he would have liked.

The Norwegian striker also only completed two passes but one of them was the assist for the opening goal scored by Gundogan.

De Bruyne, who scored the second goal wonderfully with the outside of the boot, discussed his teammates performance against The Cherries.

De Bruyne unleashing his outside the foot shot IMAGO / Colorsport

He said: "However many touches, he was dangerous and you don’t need a lot of touches to be dangerous. He helped us in many aspects and didn’t complain. He was helping and giving assists so it’s fine.

"He did well, If he doesn’t score, they will say it but he set up the first goal, he had a couple of chances and he was there. He helped make those chances and he did what he had to do. On another day he will score."

Haaland's next chance to get on the scoresheet will be against Newcastle next weekend.

Read More Manchester City Coverage