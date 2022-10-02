Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Hero For Manchester City

Following an action-packed game at the Etihad between Manchester City and Manchester United, Erling Haaland came away with yet another match ball with an all-important hat-trick in a fantastic 6-3 victory.

The 22-year-old is taking the Premier League by storm, ripping up the history books as he goes. With 14 goals in his opening eight league appearances, the broken records are hardly unexpected.

But which records has he broken, exactly?

Haaland's three strikes against Man United saw the Norweigan bag his third hat-trick in as many home games, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest feeling the wrath of the striker too. But why is this a league record?

Haaland is the first player in the league's history to score a hat-trick in three successive home games. First ever.

It also sees the Man City man top the list for quickest to score three Premier League hat-tricks, 40 games faster than Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen.

In addition to the superb hat-trick, Haaland also assisted Phil Foden twice, Haaland now has the most goal involvements by a single player in Manchester derby history.

When you think about the calibre of players that have graced the pitch during any Manchester derby, such as the likes of Sergio Agüero, David Silva, Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo (the list goes on), this stat eight games into the superstar's first season in England is all the more impressive.

The two assists for Foden also helped the two youngsters' names onto yet another list.

The Englishman also blasted home a hat-trick, becoming only the third duo to secure double hat-tricks in a Premier League game, following Robert Pires and Jermaine Pennant against Southampton (2004) & Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez against Southampton (2019). Sorry Saints fans...

Despite only playing eight games in blue so far, Haaland has registered his name among some huge stars.

These big names have the same number of hat-tricks as City's current poacher:

Ronaldo, Vardy, Romelu Lukaku, Frank Lampard, Robbie Keane, Nicolas Anelka, Emmanuel Adebayor, and more.

It is only a matter of time before Haaland breaks yet another record.

