Erling Haaland Hat-Trick Moves Manchester City Two Points Behind Arsenal

Manchester City have moved within just two points of Arsenal after a convincing victory against Wolverhampton which was inspired by Erling Haaland who got back to his hat-trick scoring ways.

It was the Norwegian internationals fourth hat-trick of the Premier League season which has taken him to 25 goals in the league, enough to have won him the golden boot last season.

Manchester City will now be awaiting to see the result of Arsenal's big clash with Manchester United to see if they will remain two points behind Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

It took 40 minutes for City to break the deadlock with Haaland ending his three goal drought which is a long period for him considering how ruthless he has been.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

He had a chance saved by Jose Sa earlier on in the half but he couldn't stop his bullet header that he got on the end of after a clipped Kevin De Bruyne cross.

It didn't take long for City to extend their lead in the second half as they were awarded a penalty as Ilkay Gundogan was tripped up in the box even though Jack Grealish was kicked in the penalty area in the first half and it was not given.

Haaland stepped up and sent Sa the wrong way to get his brace.

Before the hour he had his third after Sa made a catastrophic error presenting the ball to Riyad Mahrez who squared it Haaland who had a tap-in.

Mahrez himself did get on the scoresheet he thought but it was ruled out for offside but it didn't have any impact on the result.

