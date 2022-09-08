Erling Haaland Nominated For Premier League Player Of The Month

Two nominations in two days caps off an impressive August for Erling Haaland. The Norwegian scored more goals than any other player in Premier League history in the month of August, and has been rewarded for that with a nomination for the awards.

The Manchester City striker faces some tough competition from other players in the Premier League, with seven other players nominated for the award.

Haaland will be favourite right now, but anyone is worthy of winning the award due to their performances in August.

Erling Haaland has been nominated for Premier League Player Of The Month. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Premier League Player Of The Month Nominees:

1: Pascal Gross

2: Erling Haaland

3: Gabriel Jesus

4: Aleksandar Mitrovic

5: Martin Odegaard

6: Nick Pope

7: Rodrigo

8: Wilfried Zaha

There are some players on that list who had immense performances throughout the month of August for their respected teams. Rodrigo scored four goals and got one assist for Leeds in a month where they had no striker.

Zaha scored some important goals for Crystal Palace, and Gabriel Jesus made everyone in the league question why Manchester City allowed him to leave the club.

Erling Haaland scored 9 goals in the month though, which is a feat no other player in the competitions history has ever managed to achieve. It is likely to Norwegian striker will pick up both the awards he's been nominated for.

It will be interesting to see which way the vote goes, but whoever wins will be the first Player of The Month card on Ultimate Team in the new FIFA 23 game coming out on September 30th.

