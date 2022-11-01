Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Ruled Out Of Sevilla Fixture

Manchester City will be without their star man Erling Haaland for their last Champions League group stage against Sevilla.

Manchester City have been on fire so far this season having only lost two games in all competitions and they owe a lot of it to their new star man up front Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian international joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in one of the anticipated transfers in recent history due to how prolific the striker had been at the German club and at Red Bull Salzburg before that.

Since joining the Premier League Champions he certainly has not disappointed keeping his goalscoring record up as he has scored 22 goals in all competitions in 16 games for the club.

Erling Haaland

Haaland still unavailable 

However he won't be able to keep that going against Sevilla in Manchester City's next fixture as Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference for the match that he will still be unavailable for selection.

He missed the game at the weekend against Leicester City however a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick managed to get City the three points they wanted.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Guardiola said: "He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don't want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham."

The 22-year-old picked up the knock against his former club Borussia Dortmund and he was taken off in that game at half-time to avoid worsening the injury.

It is expected that Julian Alvarez starts up front as he did the press conference after Guardiola and the Argentine also started against Leicester City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester City

Gundogan
Transfer Rumours

Report: Ilkay Gundogan May Snub New Contract Offer

By Elliot Thompson
Klopp cover
News

'Not Just One Team'- Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Assesses Manchester City's Title Chances

By Jake Mahon
Dani Olmo RB Leipzig
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Join Race For RB Leipzig Star

By Harri Burton
Raheem Sterling & Nacho Fernandez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Offered Attacking Star To Real Madrid

By Elliot Thompson
Arsenal
News

Arsenal Emphatically Return Back To The Top Of The Premier League

By Elliot Thompson
Erling Haaland
News

Where Would Manchester City Be In The Premier League Table Without Erling Haaland?

By Jake Mahon
Julian Alvarez
Transfer Rumours

Report: Real Madrid Express Interest In Manchester City Prospect

By Harri Burton
James Maddison playing for Leicester against Manchester City
Match Coverage

James Maddison Reveals What Pep Guardiola Told Him Following Manchester City's Victory

By Jake Mahon