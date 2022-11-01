Erling Haaland Ruled Out Of Sevilla Fixture

Manchester City have been on fire so far this season having only lost two games in all competitions and they owe a lot of it to their new star man up front Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian international joined from Borussia Dortmund in the summer in one of the anticipated transfers in recent history due to how prolific the striker had been at the German club and at Red Bull Salzburg before that.

Since joining the Premier League Champions he certainly has not disappointed keeping his goalscoring record up as he has scored 22 goals in all competitions in 16 games for the club.

IMAGO / PA Images

Haaland still unavailable

However he won't be able to keep that going against Sevilla in Manchester City's next fixture as Pep Guardiola confirmed in his press conference for the match that he will still be unavailable for selection.

He missed the game at the weekend against Leicester City however a Kevin De Bruyne free-kick managed to get City the three points they wanted.

Guardiola said: "He (Haaland) feels better compared to Saturday and Sunday. But not 100%, we don't want to take a risk, it makes no sense. Hopefully, he will be back for Fulham."

The 22-year-old picked up the knock against his former club Borussia Dortmund and he was taken off in that game at half-time to avoid worsening the injury.

It is expected that Julian Alvarez starts up front as he did the press conference after Guardiola and the Argentine also started against Leicester City.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: