WATCH: Erling Haaland Scores Twice As Manchester City Beat Brighton 3-1

Manchester City have bounced back from their disappointing loss to Liverpool with a 3-1 win against Brighton this afternoon.

The result sees The Cityzens close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point, at least until tomorrow.

Despite the somewhat comfortable scoreline, it proved to be a tough encounter for the hosts, who in rather rare fashion had less possession than their opponents.

Rather Unsurprisingly, Erling Haaland was on the scoresheet once again for his side, with the Norwegian putting City ahead in the 22nd minute.

The goal came after Cityzens goalkeeper Ederson pinged a fantastic 80-yard pass over the top of the Brighton defence into Haaland's path, who then chested the ball beyond the keeper before shrugging a defender aside and slotting the ball into an empty net.

The home team would then be awarded a penalty in the 40th minute after an on-field review concluded that Lewis Dunk had fouled Bernardo Silva in the box.

Haaland would double his tally from the spot kick, smashing his penalty into the bottom right corner beyond Brighton keeper Robert Sanchez.

The Cityzens arguably should've been three goals ahead in the 52nd minute when Kevin De Bruyne slid Riyad Mahrez through, but the Algerian was unable to beat Sanchez from close range.

Then just a minute later, the visitors punished their opponents for Mahrez's miss. Leandro Trossard halved the deficit for his side with a drilled effort from the edge of the box.

While the Belgian's effort was struck with venom, City keeper Ederson will have been disappointed with conceding the goal after he was beaten at his near post.

But City didn't allow Brighton to gain a great deal of momentum and would restore their two-goal lead in the 75th minute via De Bruyne.

It was a fantastic strike from the midfielder, who lashed the ball into the top left corner from around 25 yards out.

While The Cityzens were far from their best today, the result was much more important than the performance itself after the Liverpool defeat.

The Sky Blues will now travel to Germany as they face off against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League action next Wednesday.

