'Proud'- Erling Haaland Speaks After Scoring First Premier League Hat-trick

Erling Haaland has spoken of his pride after scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City.

Haaland scored all of his goals in the second half as the Sky Blues staged yet another dramatic comeback. The hosts found themselves 1-0 down after just four minutes due to a John Stones own goal before conceding again before halftime courtesy of a Joachim Andersen header.

However, The Cityzens showed great resilience in the second half, scoring four goals to completely turn the game on its head.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Bernardo Silva scored a brilliant goal from just outside the box early into the second half and The Cityzens would go on to take the lead just nine minutes after Silva's effort, with Haaland heading home in the 62nd minute.

The Norwegian striker would then put City into the lead 8 minutes later from close range, before sealing his hat-trick in the 81st minute, capping off a brilliant comeback from the Sky Blues.

Speaking to Mancity.com after scoring his first hat-trick in English football, Haaland said: "It's a really good feeling. A proud moment for me and my family.

"In the end it was about small adjustments. We were almost there sometimes in the first half so it was about getting it done. This is what we do. It's a good feeling.

"Yes I'm happy. It's an amazing feeling to score a hat-trick."

The former Borussia Dortmund man claimed that the comeback was due to the collective mentality of his team, but added that City must improve after going two goals behind in their last two Premier League matches. "It's a mentality that we trust each other and we know the chances will come." Haaland said.

"It's about keeping going. In the end we scored four goals and that's a really good thing.

"It's a warning that we have to become better, training hard and develop. When we play at home we shouldn't concede early goals. It's about working harder."

Haaland's record for the season is already outstanding, having now scored six goals in just four games. The Norwegian has already scored more than his father did in his stint at City and the 22-year-old is already planning to overtake Haaland senior's Premier League record.

"We keep going. These games are why I'm here - to turn things around when there are difficult times.

"[My dad] will probably say he had more goals in the Premier League than me so I will chase that."

The Sky Blues have kept their unbeaten Premier League record intact after four games and remain second in the table after today's dramatic comeback.

