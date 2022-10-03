Skip to main content
IMAGO / Colorsport

'Not Bad!'- Erling Haaland Shares Verdict On Manchester City's Battering Of Manchester United

Erling Haaland has given his thoughts on Manchester City's 6-3 win over Manchester United in the Manchester Derby.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Arguably there is nobody in world football better than Erling Haaland at this moment in time. 

The Norwegian striker has been in immaculate form since joining Manchester City from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this summer, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists in just 11 games in all competitions. 

To contextualise the forward's numbers thus far, he is currently only nine goals away from equalling last season's Premier League top scoring record- eight games into the season. 

Erling Haaland and Raphael Varane battle in Manchester City's win against Manchester United

The striker continued his blistering start to the season in yesterday's 6-3 thrashing of Manchester United, in which he scored his third hat-trick of the season, as well as providing two assists. 

While it was a fantastic team performance, it's Haaland who will once again be dominating the headlines thanks to his involvement in the majority of City's goals in the game. 

The Norwegian bagged his first goal in the 34th minute and wasted little time in doubling his tally, scoring again in the 37th minute after he found himself on the end of a searching ball into the box by Kevin De Bruyne

The 22-year-old would go on to complete his hat-trick in the second half, firing the ball home in the 64th minute after Sergio Gomez picked him out with a low cross. 

Erling Haaland celebrates scoring against Manchester United in Manchester City's 6-3 win

Via Mancity.com, the forward spoke of his joy after netting yet another hat-trick for his new club: "Yeah, not bad! We scored six goals, what can you say? It’s amazing, to win at home and score six goals, yeah, it’s nice.

"I felt it a little bit before the game that something special is going to happen and we saw today that some special things happened. It was nice.

"On Friday I felt it in the whole training ground. It's these games I want to play in. These are the best games where there's a bit extra."

Many were sceptical about Haaland's readiness to play in a Pep Guardiola system when the striker joined The Cityzens, however, those doubts have well and truly been quashed by now. The player himself credited Guardiola's system with playing a large part in his form so far this season. 

Erling Haaland & Pep Guardiola

"You can feel it all the time, you see the passes we give each other, we always want to go forward and we always want to attack," the Norwegian explained. "This is what I love about this team. In the end it’s amazing." 

Haaland and City will now be looking ahead to their Champions League clash against Danish outfit FC Kobenhavn, whom The Cityzens will face on Wednesday. 

Given his performance in yesterday's derby, it would be no surprise if the striker finds himself on the scoresheet once again in the European clash, if he manages to avoid the effects of Guardiola's rotational tendencies. 

