Everton vs Man City (Premier League): How to Watch, Live Stream, Live Watchalong Details

Manchester City travel to Merseyside as they take on Frank Lampard's Everton on Saturday evening, and here's how you can watch the game from around the globe.

Pep Guardiola’s men suffered defeat at the hands of Tottenham last weekend, as the defending champions lost 3-2 courtesy of a Harry Kane stoppage-time winner.

With only 13 Premier League games to play, Manchester City find themselves at the top of the table, but with Liverpool breathing down their necks. Jurgen Klopp’s men have managed to find themselves just three points off the league leaders. 

With the teams now heading into the business end of the season, City will be determined to get back to winning ways against Frank Lampard’s side after their recent slip-up.

While it is still early days to make an assessment of Frank Lampard’s impact at Goodison Park, the Englishman has so far only managed to secure two victories and be on the receiving end of as many losses since being appointed.

Everton manager, Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard embraces Everton's Alex Iwobi

The Toffees are 16th in the Premier League with only 22 points to their name, and are currently going through one of the most disappointing campaigns in their recent history, having lost 13 games, drawing four, and winning six so far this season.

Saturday's clash is a reverse fixture of Manchester City’s 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium on matchday 12, when goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva helped secure all three points.

Here's how you can watch Manchester City's match against Everton on 26th February!

Kick-Off Time

United Kingdom

17:30 UK

United Arab Emirates

21:30 UAE

United States of America

Read More

Eastern time: 12:30 EST

Pacific time: 09:30 PST

The City Xtra YouTube Channel

What better way to watch a Manchester City match than by interacting with thousands of fellow Blues!

Like throughout the course of the coming season, Jordan and Lewis from the City Xtra YouTube channel will be doing their live watchalong.

How to Watch

In the United Kingdom, Saturday’s match will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event and SKY GO Extra.

Highlights of the game will be available on City’s official website and app later in the evening and a full match replay will be available on CITY+ after midnight.

For those who wish to follow the game via audio channels, BBC Radio Manchester will provide live coverage of the game as well.

For viewers in the United States, the game will be available on FuboTV.

beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT will provide full coverage of the game in the United Arab Emirates.

For fans living elsewhere, you can find the TV listings here

The We're Not Really Here show will also provide all the build-up, half-time and post-match analysis on the game.

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Match Coverage

