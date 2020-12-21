Everything You Need To Know: Arsenal vs Man City (Carabao Cup)

Pep Guardiola will be looking to avoid a second straight domestic cup exit to his former right-hand man in midweek, when the Blues travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

City, who are potentially just three wins away from winning the Carabao Cup for a fourth straight season, face the team who they beat 3-0 in the 2018 final. The famous three of Sergio Agüero, David Silva and Vincent Kompany scored the goals in a rampant display in the 2018 final at Wembley against Arsenal.

But when the two sides went head to head at the countries national stadium in July, it was the apprentice who came out victorious in the FA Cup semi-final.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Winning the FA Cup does seem a distant memory for many Arsenal supporters currently, given the club’s dismal form. The Gunners are sat in 15th in the Premier League table - just four points off the relegation zone and with just four league wins all seasons.

City’s start to the league season hasn’t been quite as disastrous but has been underwhelming to say the least, with points having been dropped in seven of the thirteen games played. Tuesday’s quarter-final could therefore provide a welcome break from the Premier League struggles both sides are currently facing.

As Manchester City go in search of a ninth win in their past ten games against Arsenal to book their place in the last four of the League Cup, here is everything you need to know about Guardiola vs Arteta - the trilogy...

-----

Team News:

Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte all missed Manchester City’s trip to Southampton at the weekend with injury and it is currently unknown whether any of these will play a part in Tuesday’s quarter-final.

Mikel Arteta will be without Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang due to a calf injury as well as summer signing Thomas Partey. Granit Xhaka remains suspended while out of favour Mesut Ozil isn’t expected to play any part.

(Photo by MICHAEL REGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Head To Head:

Manchester City have only lost two of the last ten meetings between the two clubs in all competitions, with both defeats coming in an FA Cup semi-final - firstly in 2017 and secondly, just five months ago.

The Blues haven’t lost a League Cup game to Arsenal since October 2004 and have remarkably won nine of the last ten games across all three domestic competitions by an aggregate score of 21-4 with the last meeting between the City boss and his former his assistant at the Etihad in October, where City came out 1-0 winners.

The two teams were each other’s first games back in June as part of Project Restart where Arsenal defender David Luiz endured a calamitous evening as he was sent off during Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat.

Overall, Tuesday’s game at the Emirates will be the 202nd between City and Arsenal. Since the first game in 1893. The current Carabao Cup holders have won 58, drawn 45 and lost 98 of the past fixtures with Sergio Agüero having scored eleven goals in his past eighteen appearances against the Gunners.

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Form Guide:

Arsenal haven’t won a domestic fixture since a 1-0 win at Old Trafford on November 1st with a winless league run currently spanning almost two months or seven games. City on the other hand have been sporadically scoring and find themselves sat in seventh in the league, with three wins in their last five league games and having had an unbeaten Champions League group stage.

City haven’t been knocked out of the League Cup since a 1-0 loss to Manchester United in October 2016 and this season have so far beaten Bournemouth and Burnley in this season’s competition. Arsenal have overcome Leicester and Liverpool in round three and four of the competition to make this season’s quarter-finals.

Despite the many negatives around the Blues’ current form, one positive is without doubt the defence. City have kept clean sheets in seven of their last eight games in all competitions and have managed four consecutive clean sheets on the road for a first time in two years.

(Photo by Adrian Dennis - Pool/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra