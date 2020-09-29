Everything You Need To Know: Burnley vs Man City (Carabao Cup Fourth Round)

Following the bitterly disappointing defeat to Leicester on Sunday afternoon, Pep Guardiola’s side hit the road as they travel to Turf Moor intending to secure their place in the Carabao Cup Quarter-Finals.

Manchester City have won the competition in each of the previous three seasons and the Blues are just four matches away from lifting the trophy for the fourth successive year.

With a tricky trip to Elland Road on Saturday in mind, Pep Guardiola will likely field mostly younger players as he did against Bournemouth last week, meaning that the likes of Tommy Doyle and Liam Delap look set for a run-out. The boss may also take the opportunity to give Aymeric Laporte his first minutes of the season before what will likely be a feisty clash with Leeds United, however, new signing Ruben Dias will not feature.

Pep’s probable utilisation of City’s youngsters will again provide fans with the opportunity to observe players such as centre-back Taylor Hardwood-Bellis, who may one day be a regular in the City set-up, and given City’s defensive issues as of late, this may be sooner than anticipated.

Team News:

Although we are barely a fortnight into the new campaign, City are amid an injury crisis and are without many first-team stars. Strikers Sergio Agüero and Gabriel Jesus are expected to be missing for at least a few weeks, Ilkay Gundogan will not feature against Burnley due to recently testing positive for COVID-19, whilst John Stones and Joao Cancelo is again unavailable due to minor injuries. One slight positive was the return of Bernardo Silva to training, although it remains to be seen whether he will play any part in the midweek affair.

Our opponents Burnley are also enduring somewhat of an injury crisis themselves and are without James Tarkowski, Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady, Jack Cork, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and captain Ben Mee. Burnley’s long list of absentees means that both clubs are likely to field weaker sides than usual given each team’s more important Saturday fixtures.

Head To Head:

This Wednesday shall see Manchester City and Burnley meet for the 105th time in all competitions. City have emerged victorious in 49 of those encounters, Burnley have prospered in 25 meetings and the two sides have drawn on 30 occasions.

The Blues have won each of their previous five meetings with Sean Dyche’s side and have not lost to the Clarets since 2015 when a Blues side featuring Wilfried Bony and Frank Lampard were defeated 1-0. Whilst the two sides have met regularly in recent years, City and Burnley have not faced one another in the League Cup since 1999, a game that City won 1-0 at Turf Moor courtesy of a Terry Cooke goal midway through the second half.

Form Guide:

Following the dreadful 5-2 defeat at home to Leicester City on Sunday, the Blues possess a sub-par 66.66%-win ratio in all competitions this term. City looked particularly susceptible defensively on Sunday and the shaky, uncoordinated defence would have been embarrassed by their performances. The defeat to Leicester not only saw three of City’s back-line give away sloppy penalties, but it was also the first time that City have conceded five goals at home since February 2003 – at Maine Road! Massive improvement is needed going forward and with Laporte’s imminent return and the signing of Ruben Dias, there are reasons to be hopeful.

Burnley are also going into the fixture in unconvincing form. Sean Dyche’s side are yet to pick up a point in the league this season and have only progressed to the 4th round of the Carabao Cup through a penalty shoot-out win over a weakened Sheffield United side, and a 2-0 victory over Championship mainstays Millwall. City are of course the bookies’ favourites to progress and barring an upset, City will progress to the Carabao Cup 5th round, and will be one step closer to a Wembley return.

Match Officials:

Andrew Madley will officiate the tie at the Turf Moor - the select group one official took charge of two City fixtures last season and City were able to emerge victorious in both, with the most recent being the 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle in July. Madley will be joined by Edward Smart and Ian Hussin as linesmen, whilst Mike Dean will serve as the fourth official. With the game being hosted at a Championship stadium, VAR will not be in operation.

