Everything You Need To Know: Chelsea vs Man City (Premier League)

After COVID-19 cases prevented Manchester City from playing Everton on Monday night, the Blues are back in action against Chelsea on Sunday, in their first game of 2021.

Much to the bewilderment of Everton, rival supporters and some journalists, Monday’s postponement came in the aftermath of a cluster of COVID cases being discovered within the first team, leading the temporary closure of the City Football Academy.

City have since re-opened the training ground and thankfully returned no further positive tests for COVID - though the side will reportedly undergo another two rounds of testing before Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea and City meet on Sunday level on points, and depending on other results, the winning side could move into the top four in what is a heavily congested top half of the table. Liverpool, who have suffered successive draws, have a three point lead over Manchester United but just four points separate second place United and ninth placed Southampton going into the first fixtures of this calendar year.

Ahead of the the Blues’ first game of the new year, here is everything you need to know about Manchester City’s trip to Chelsea.

Team News:

Pep Guardiola doesn’t have any players out injured although Sergio Agüero is still thought to be lacking match fitness, despite having featured in the latter stages of wins over Arsenal and Newcastle. The Blues boss will however be without a number of key players due to COVID cases in the squad.

It was announced on Christmas Day that Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus both tested positive for the virus and that the earliest the pair could return would be Wednesday’s semi-final against Manchester United. However, Guardiola will also be without a further three players due to COVID.

Ederson and Tommy Doyle have all but confirmed on social media that they are two of the three additional cases from Monday, however the identity of the other player is currently unknown.

UK Government guidelines stipulate that those who test positive for COVID have to isolate for ten days from either when one starts showing symptoms or from when they received a positive test meaning Guardiola will likely be without the three for fixtures against Chelsea, United, Birmingham City and potentially Brighton.

Unlike Guardiola, Lampard doesn’t have any absentees due to COVID too, but the Chelsea boss will be without Reece James due to a hamstring injury. It is not known if Hakim Ziyech will play any part for Chelsea but the player has returned to training after being sidelined due to an injury.

Head To Head:

Between 1994 and 2009, Chelsea and Manchester City met twenty times, and the latter managed to win just one of those games. Thankfully, times have changed, and City have won six of the last eight meetings between the two sides.

The teams have had some memorable fixtures over the past seasons including a 6-0 thrashing at the Etihad in 2019, and a League Cup final victory on penalties, which also included an unexpected stand-off between Chelsea’s manager and goalkeeper in extra-time. The last meeting at Stamford Bridge was in June, as Fernandinho was dismissed in a 2-1 loss which subsequently led to the end of City’s champions status.

It will be just the third time Pep Guardiola has had former City “legend” Frank Lampard in the opposite dug-out, though it will be the 166th time Manchester City and Chelsea have played one another. In the past 165 games, City have won 58, drawn 39 and lost 68, scoring 213 goals and conceding 230.

Sergio Aguero has scored thirteen goals in eighteen appearances against Chelsea, including hat-tricks in both 2016 and 2019.

The Manager’s Thoughts:

When asked about Sunday’s game, Guardiola said; “The players are not in the locker room any more, just on the pitch. We have a good enough squad to go there and try to compete against a tough opponent. We are going there to play our game with enthusiasm and goodwill."

Unsurprisingly, Guardiola was questioned about the identity of the players that won’t be a part of the travelling squad. He stated, “The Premier League told us not to [reveal positive Covid-19 test names]. We have to respect the privacy of the players maybe. Tomorrow you will see the lineups and three important players not there so you will know exactly but I'm not allowed to tell you."

As for Frank Lampard, the Chelsea boss spoke highly of his opponents this weekend, stating, “They’re a very strong outfit, very well managed, they don’t concede many, they have lots of threats in attacking areas. So we’ll have to focus on ourselves and be at our best.”

The former Manchester City and New York City player went on to say, “It’s a game we want to win against a very good opposition. They’re always going to be there or there abouts so to be up there with them, even with our recent run of form in the last few games, is a plus and an opportunity to win a game against a competitor.”

Xtra Tactics:

When Manchester City met Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last, the Sky Blues opted for the then typical 4-3-3 formation, however one would expect Guardiola to stick with his new, preferred 4-2-3-1 set up with two holding midfielders occupying the continually discussed “double pivot.”

Given the players absent due to COVID-19, Guardiola could though look to try something different to the 4-2-3-1 formation. The chances of Ruben Dias, John Stones and Aymeric Laporte playing in a back three is unlikely due to Chelsea’s wide play, but given concerns over Agüero’s fitness and the absence of Gabriel Jesus, could City potentially opt for the unorthodox 4-3-3 formation which proved successful in the Derby almost a year ago?

The big difference with the 4-3-3 in the derby was the free flowing, interchanging front three, which saw Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez continually changing positions.

So, could those three do the same at Stamford Bridge on Sunday?

Match Officials:

Anthony Taylor will take charge his 18th game of the season on Sunday, but just his second game involving Manchester City. Coincidentally, his only other game involving the Sky Blues was also in the capital - a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium against West Ham in October.

The experienced referee will be joined by assistant referees Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn, along with fourth official Peter Bankes at Stamford Bridge. VAR duties have been assigned to Mike Dean (VAR) and World Cup final assistant referee Darren Cann (AVAR).

