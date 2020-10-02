Everything You Need To Know: Leeds United vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will meet Leeds United in the Premier League for the first time in 16 years on Saturday evening, with Pep Guardiola’s side aware that another slip-up may be catastrophic in their pursuit of the Premier League title, after suffering a shocking defeat to Leicester last weekend.

City’s defensive blunders against Leicester led to them carelessly conceding three penalties, as they suffered a shock 5-2 defeat despite taking the lead less than 200 seconds into the game. They have sought a quick fix to their defensive woes, as they announced the signing of centre-back Rúben Dias from Benfica earlier this week.

Dias, who could make his City debut at Elland Road on Saturday, joined for a fee of £65 million on Tuesday, as Nicolas Otamendi went the other way joining Benfica in a separate deal. The 23 year old made 117 appearances at Benfica and was described as “one of the best centre-backs at the moment,” by former Premier League manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Unlike Manchester City, who successfully recruited a new player this week, Leeds’ supposed signing of Bayern Munich’s Michael Cuisance fell through at the 11th hour, with it reported that Leeds discovered an injury during the player’s medical ahead of a proposed €22 million move to Yorkshire.

Marco Bielsa shouldn’t be too disheartened by the failed transfer, after a pretty decent start to life in the top-flight for his side. A 4-3 defeat to Liverpool, followed by a 4-3 win against Fulham and a 1-0 win over Sheffield United in the Yorkshire derby last time out means his side currently sit 7th in the table after three games.

As Pep Guardiola and Marco Bielsa plan to find one another in opposite dugouts once again, here is everything you need to know ahead of Manchester City’s trip to newly promoted Leeds United.

(LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Team News:

Pep Guardiola was without a host of big name players last weekend and sadly it is anticipated to be much of the same this time out. Sergio Agüero, Gabriel Jesus, Joao Cancelo, John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko all remain sidelined but are hoped to be back after the international break. The Blues are expected to have Ilkay Gundogan available after this weekend's fixture, after his two week quarantine following a positive Coronavirus test.

Pablo Hernandez is Leeds’ only injury concern ahead of this weekend, although Jack Harrison won’t be able to play against his parent club Manchester City. The on-loan midfielder is expected to be replaced by Ezgjan Alioski, who Bielsa said “is able to do as well or better than Harrison,” in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Head To Head:

It will be the first time since 2004 that Manchester City and Leeds have met in a league fixture and it will be just the second time they have played in the past 10 years. The last meeting between these two sides came in the FA Cup in 2013. Roberto Mancini's City beat Leeds 4-0 en route to the FA Cup final, with goal from Sergio Agüero, Carlos Tevez and Yaya Toure.

Overall, Manchester City and Leeds have played one another on 104 previous occasions, with the former having won 45, drawn 17 and lost 42 of those games. City have scored 159 goals and conceded 138 against Leeds in previous fixtures - with Nicolas Anelka the last player to score for Manchester City in a league match against the Whites.

City have won just one of their past five league games against Leeds with David James, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Joey Barton and Robbie Fowler all having been apart of the Blues' starting eleven the last time the two sides met in a league fixture. Manchester City suffered a 2-1 defeat that night.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Form Guide:

Despite having a game in hand, Manchester City find themselves six points behind Leicester, Liverpool and Everton - who aoccupy the top three places after winning their opening three fixtures. The defeat to Leicester was one the heaviest Pep Guardiola has ever suffered as a manager and the City boss will no doubt want to see a performance similar to that seen at Burnley in the midweek League Cup victory. An excellent performance saw Manchester City win 3-0 to secure their spot in the quarter-finals once again, as Ferran Torres opened his City goalscoring account.

In the three games Leeds have played in the Premier League, there has been a total of 15 goals so far, with two seven goal thrillers and a more subdued 1-0 win last weekend. Bielsa’s side were though knocked out of the League Cup in round two, on penalties against Hull City last month. Meanwhile, striker Patrick Bamford has scored in all three league games thus far.

(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Match Officials:

Mike Dean, who is refereeing in the top-flight for a 20th straight year, will be in charge when Leeds welcome Manchester City to Elland Road. Dean will be joined by assistant referees Ian Hussin and the vastly experienced Darren Cann, who was part of Howard Webb’s team at the 2010 World Cup final. Mike Dean will also be supported by Peter Bankes (VAR) and Sian Massey-Ellis (AVAR) from VAR HQ at Stockley Park on Saturday, while Anthony Taylor, who recently officiated the UEFA Super Cup final, will be the fourth official.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra