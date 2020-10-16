SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City's return to Premier League football after the international break has them welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. This weekend's opposition currently sit fourth in the Premier League table after winning three of their four opening games of the season. 

City meanwhile, are in 14th after a win, a loss, and a draw in their initial three fixtures. A win for the Blues would place them on level terms with four other Premier League clubs on seven points. But City - having played one fewer game than most other clubs - will have to work hard to make their way back into the top spots.

Pep Guardiola's side will be at a disadvantage going into this game owing to the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury over the international break, making this game crucial to the development of Manchester City's title campaign over the coming weeks.

-----

Team News:

As we've touched on, Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out entirely for this game, as well as a number of matches in the next few weeks. Striker Sergio Agüero is finally back fit and is set to make his first appearance for the club since June 22nd. Fellow striker Gabriel Jesus has been ruled out for the game, making Agüero's return all the more crucial.

Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo have been given the OK by Pep in his press conference, but the news of Cristiano Ronaldo's COVID-19 diagnosis raises safety issues due to their time spent with the star with the Portuguese camp over the International break. Raheem Sterling will most probably return to the squad after a minor hamstring issue.

For Arsenal, defender Shkodran Mustafi will most likely miss the game with a thigh problem, while star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored twice in Arsenal's defeat of City last time out, will return to face the Blues after a recent ankle issue. Left-back Kieran Tierney is in a coronavirus isolation period but this could be cut short in order to play against City, reports have rumoured.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Head to Head:

Manchester City's overall record against the Gunners isn't positive - they have only won 57 games in the sides' 200-game history. Recent fixtures make for better reading - City have won seven of the last eight games between the two teams, scoring 20 goals and conceding two.

However, the last game between the two ended in a 2-0 win for Arsenal in last year's FA Cup semi-final, thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

fbl-eng-facup-arsenal-man-city (5)

Form Guide:

Pep Guardiola's side have had what we could call a mixed start to the 2020/21 campaign - three wins, one draw, and one defeat.

Just before the international break, Manchester City's trip to Elland Road resulted in a 1-1 draw against Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds. In the preceding Premier League game, the Blues were humbled by Leicester City, who came to the Etihad and won 5-2. In between those two games, City did beat Burnley 3-0 in the Carabao Cup at Turf Moor.

Arsenal have played seven games so far this season - winning six of them. Three of those were against Liverpool - in three different competitions - and it was Liverpool who dealt them their only loss of the season so far. Just before the break, Mikel Arteta's side defeated Sheffield United 2-1 at the Emirates.

fbl-eng-pr-leeds-man-city (2)

Match Officials:

The referee for this game will be Chris Kavanagh. He will be assisted by lines-woman Sian Massey-Ellis and Constantine Hatzidakis. The fourth official will be Anthony Taylor, while Stuart Attwell and Andy Halliday will be in control of the VAR technology at Stockley Park.

-----

You can follow Danny on Twitter here: @dannyldnr

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exclusive: Man City talent Lewis Fiorini on learning from Fernandinho, working with Guardiola and senior football in Breda

City Xtra writer Jack Heale recently spoke to Fiorini on his first-team experiences with City, the biggest influences for youngsters in the dressing room, life in the Netherlands and his goals for the season (not those kind of goals – although his first for Breda was rather tidy if you were wondering).

Jack Heale

Joao Cancelo and Ilkay Gundogan to start - Predicted Team: Man City vs Arsenal (Premier League)

Manchester City welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening as Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta prepare to face-off once again. Here's how we think City may line-up this weekend…

Harry Winters

'He's just a clown!' - New Man City arrival gives honest appraisal of teammates and life in England

Man City's new #2 goalkeeper Zack Steffen has opened up about life at the club, including a candid appraisal of one teammate!

markgough96

Man City vs Porto in the Champions League to go ahead 'with no further issues'

Manchester City vs FC Porto in the Champions League should take place next week with no further issues.

Adam Booker

"He will be out for the next games" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

After what seemed like a year long international break, Manchester City are back in Premier League action as they welcome Arsenal to the Etihad Stadium. Here's what the boss had to say when he faced the media before this one...

harryasiddall

Breaking: Key Man City midfielder out for 'a few games'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed in his recent press conference that star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne will be out for 'a few games' with the injury he picked up on international duty.

harryasiddall

Breaking: Sergio Aguero set for Man City return this weekend

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is all set to be part of the squad to face Arsenal on Saturday afternoon, after reports from Argentina claim the forward has fully recovered from a meniscus injury sustained in the summer.

Freddie Pye

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has recently been linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan - but City still see the legend as an 'important player for the future'

markgough96

Key Man City midfielder is 'absolutely happy' at the club and is ready to enter contract negotiations

Manchester City and Belgium superstar Kevin De Bruyne is ‘absolutely happy’ at the club, and fresh contract talks between representatives and City will take place next month.

Sam Puddephatt

Man City receive major fitness boost with key forward posting progress hint on Instagram

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has given fans a major fitness boost after uploading a video at the City Football Academy to his Instagram story on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Puddephatt