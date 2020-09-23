SI.com
City Xtra
HomeNewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search

Everything You Need To Know: Man City vs Bournemouth (Carabao Cup Third Round)

Brandon Evans

After kicking off the season with a win at Molineux, Pep Guardiola’s men return to Manchester as the Blues host recently relegated Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup - a competition that Manchester City have won in each of the previous three seasons. 

City have won the competition seven times in total - a feat only bested by Liverpool - and they will be looking to lift the trophy for the fourth successive time this campaign.

Following the victory over Wolves, Pep Guardiola, with a congested fixture schedule, a depleted squad, and frankly more pressing fixtures in mind, stated that he will field “mostly academy players” in the Bournemouth fixture. This has prompted suggestions that the likes of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Tommy Doyle are in line to start. Pep may also be tempted to field players who remained on the bench against Wolves, such as Nicolas Otamendi and Riyad Mahrez in order to build their match fitness.

Pep Guardiola insinuating that several academy players are set to feature provides a great opportunity for Manchester City fans to observe youth prospects such as Adrián Bernabé, who might one day feature regularly in the City set-up.

wolverhampton-wanderers-v-manchester-city-premier-league (15)
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

-----

Team News:

Just one game into the season, Manchester City have found themselves amid an injury crisis, with several first-team players unavailable. Sergio Agüero remains absent as the Argentine continues his recovery from a knee injury, Eric Garcia will miss the game following a head injury, Ilkay Gundogan is currently unavailable after testing positive for COVID-19, whilst Portuguese duo Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo are also unlikely to feature for several weeks. Other absentees are Aymeric Laporte, who currently lacks match fitness, and Oleksandr Zinchenko who has a muscle injury.

Bournemouth meanwhile look set to be heading into the fixture with a fully fit squad, and with Manchester City likely to field several youngsters, the Cherries could fancy their chances of progressing to the fourth round.

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Head To Head:

This Thursday will see the two sides meet for just the 16th time – the first in a cup competition. Manchester City head into the game with an exceptional record against the Cherries having won 14 of those encounters whilst drawing the other two. They have also emerged victorious over the Cherries in each of the previous 10 meetings, and the Blues head into the game as firm favourites.

The two sides last met at the Etihad Stadium in July, where Manchester City ran out 2-1 winners and is perhaps best remembered as being the game in which David Silva scored his final goal in a City shirt via a fantastic free-kick.

afc-bournemouth-v-manchester-city-premier-league

Form Guide:

Following the 3-1 victory over Wolves on Monday, and having only played one game this season, Manchester City head into the match with a 100%-win record. City dominated the first half at Molineux, but looked vulnerable defensively after the break and were perhaps fortunate to concede only once considering that Wolves managed 10 attempts on goal. As expected, City dominated possession and managed almost twice as many passes as the West Midlands side, and City are again expected to dominate possession on Thursday night.

Bournemouth are in a period of transition having lost their manager Eddie Howe and several key players following relegation, however the Cherries head into Thursday’s clash with an undefeated record this season. New boss Jason Tindall began his first season in charge with a win against Blackburn, before besting a second-string Crystal Palace side and then earning a draw away to Middlesbrough. Despite losing the likes of Nathan Aké and Callum Wilson, Bournemouth still possess a decent squad and will be hopeful of achieving a top six Championship finish.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (3)

Match Officials:

Jonathan Moss will take charge of the cup tie at the Etihad. The select group official took charge of four Manchester City fixtures last campaign, and the Blues emerged victorious in the first three before falling to Arsenal in the FA Cup Semi-Final. Moss will be joined by Marc Perry and Neil Davies as assistant referees, while David Coote is the fourth official. As the game is being hosted at a Premier League ground, VAR will be in operation.

huddersfield-town-v-leicester-city-premier-league

-----

You can follow Brandon on Twitter here: @brandonevans_18

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sevilla centre-back 'ready' to join Man City - club still blocking current Spaniards exit

Jules Koundé is ready to join Manchester City, reports Fabrizio Romano on his ‘Here We Go’ podcast.

Adam Booker

"I am really honoured to be part of the group." - Man City goalkeeper opens up on his first week at the club

Zack Steffen shared his first impressions on his time at City, as the American shot-stopper settles into life in Manchester.

Jack Walker

Barcelona to offer €18M for Man City defender following the sale of Nelson Semedo

According to reports, Barcelona will offer Man City €18M for Eric Garcia, following the sale of Nelson Semedo to Wolves.

Jack Walker

Pep Guardiola decides to give up interest in Napoli star - two alternatives identified

Pep Guardiola has decided, along with Manchester City, to give up on attempting to sign Kalidou Koulibaly.

Adam Booker

Man City teenager set to make senior team debut in the Carabao cup

In between the tightly scheduled fixtures and Sergio Aguero's ongoing recovery, Pep Guardiola has his eyes set on 17-year-old Liam Delap who is expected to make his senior team debut for Manchester City on Thursday.

Shruti Sadbhav

Man City make €70 million offer for La Liga centre-back - French side set to make 20% of the total fee

Manchester City have made an offer worth €70 million for Sevilla centre-back Jules Koundé.

harryasiddall

Five Things We Learned: Wolves 1-3 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City began the season well by recording a hard-fought away victory over a formidable Wolves side. Here's five things we learned from last night’s victory...

Brandon Evans

Man City want to lower the cost of Sevilla centre-back by offering defender in the deal

Dani Gil of Mundo Deportivo reports that Manchester City want to lower the cost of a deal for Jules Koundé and are studying the option of including Nicolas Otamendi in a proposal.

Adam Booker

Man City's pursuit of Napoli centre-back has 'not collapsed yet'

Fabrizio Romano reports that Manchester City’s deal for Napoli centre-half Kalidou Koulibaly has not collapsed yet.

Adam Booker

Man City defender 'very close' to leaving the club

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia is reportedly 'very close' to sealing a move to his boyhood club Barcelona FC, and his transfer to the La Liga side could be announced soon.

Shruti Sadbhav