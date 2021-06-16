Everything You Need To Know - Man City's 2021/22 Fixtures Revealed

Manchester City will begin the defence of their Premier League crown away to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on the weekend of the 14th of August, where they will embark on their latest Premier League campaign.

As well as being an undoubtedly tough test, Manchester City have never scored, let alone won at Spurs’ new stadium, with the Blues having suffered three consecutive losses.

Questions will also be asked which team Harry Kane will playing for on the opening day, with the England striker being continually linked with a move to Manchester.

Manchester City’s first home game of the season will be against newly promoted Norwich, while they will welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to the Etihad a week later in game-week three.

Chelsea are being tipped to potentially threaten Manchester City’s crown, with Pep Guardiola expected to come up against Thomas Tuchel on September 25th at Stamford Bridge and the home fixture on January 15th.

The first Manchester Derby of the season will be the first weekend in November, with the Blues travelling to Old Trafford on November 6th. Meanwhile, March 5th is when the Etihad will host to the 186th Manchester Derby.

Despite a 4-1 demolition of Liverpool at Anfield last season, a first win in almost two decades, the dreaded trip to Anfield will be on October 2nd. The Blues will then play Liverpool at the Etihad on April 9th, with just seven games left - how crucial could that game be?

The festive footballing period of December will see the Premier League Champions play six league matches, with City at home to Leicester City on Boxing Day.

The Blues will also have home matches against Wolves and Leeds during the final month of the year, while City will kick-off the new year with an away trip to the Emirates on New Year’s Day.

Manchester City will end the 2021/22 campaign at home to Aston Villa, with the Blues’ run-in consisting of games against Wolves (A), Watford (H), Leeds (A), Newcastle (H), West Ham (A) and then Aston Villa at home on May 22nd.

One thing to note from the fixture list is City’s tough start away from home, with the first six away games being against Spurs, Leicester, Chelsea, Liverpool, Brighton and Manchester United.

*All fixture dates are subject to change

