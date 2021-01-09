Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Birmingham City (FA Cup)

Manchester City will resume their FA Cup charge in a third round tie with Birmingham City. The 2018/19 winners look to have regained their 'mojo' - despite Pep Guardiola's bemusement - following two massive away wins against top six sides.

The Blues are coming into this fixture of the back of two brilliant and hard-earned performances against Chelsea and United. Guardiola's men are helped by the return of their free-flowing attacking style in addition to the already robust defensive partnership between Ruben Dias and John Stones. City who were knocked out by Arsenal in last year's FA Cup run will be hungry to taste some silverware again.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour recently bought the oldest surviving FA Cup Trophy for £760,000. This was the first trophy won by City 116 years ago in the 1904 FA Cup Final and it should work as an added inspiration for this generation of the sky blues. The trophy will be kept on display in the National Football Museum, for football fans to visit and enjoy.

Birmingham City have struggled a lot in their recent run of fixtures and they now face one of the most daunting tasks in modern-day English football, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. They sit at 18th in the Championship and have generally struggled to win games this season.

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

-----

Team News:

City, who still have a few players in isolation due to the recent COVID-19 outbreak at the CFA, were boosted by the return of Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus in the matchday squad against United. The pair, subject to physical assessments and how they feel in training, will be available for the fixture.

Sergio Agüero who has been struggling with the after-effects of his meniscus injury could start the fixture 'If he feels good tomorrow' said Guardiola.

Torres and Doyle could also be in contention for the matchday squad subject to the result of their COVID tests, while Ederson did return to training on Saturday - as we revealed exclusively on City Xtra. Pep did not offer updates on Nathan Aké & Aymeric Laporte who have missed the last few fixtures as a result of not being fully fit.

For Birmingham City, Gary Gardner and Alen Halilovic are the only two players not fit to face Manchester City on Sunday. Kristian Pedersen and Marc Roberts have been training with the squad after their injuries. Everyone else is fit.

Head to Head:

This will be the first time since 2011 that Manchester City and Birmingham City meet, the two sides last met at the Etihad in the League Cup fixture in September 2011, with Manchester City beating Birmingham City 2-0, thanks to goals from Owen Hargreaves and Mario Balotelli.

The two sides also met the previous year in their two Premier League fixtures of the 2010/11 season with both fixtures ending in a draw.

Overall, Manchester City have won 67, drawn 24 and lost 55 of their previous meetings with Birmingham City before Sunday's fixture, with this being the 147th occasion on which these two sides meet. City have won just two of their last five meetings against the Blues from Birmingham, but that statistic is hardly representative of the form the two sides are in.

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The Manager's Thoughts:

Pep when asked about City's defensive efforts this season said; "From the beginning of the season, really good in terms of how solid we were and how many chances we conceded. But of course, lately the back four has been so solid and big thanks to everyone."

On the internal struggles faced due to the COVID outbreak, the gaffer said; "It is better to have everyone but we don't have everyone so we have to adapt. Adapt and adjust is the best definition. We have 14, 15, players but the spirit is incredible and shows us the way we have to live this season and in future seasons."

Guardiola was asked about the importance of Gundogan in this Manchester City setup when he said; "It's a joy to have him. He can play different roles and is always thinking about what he can do for the team, one of the most unselfish players I have seen in my career. I am so pleased to have players like this."

"One day he will have to play a false nine, and I’m sure he can do it," Pep joked (or did he).

As for Birmingham manager, Aitor Karanka was asked about the importance of this fixture, he spoke highly of his opponents and said "Everybody likes to play in these fixtures. Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world, not just in the Premier League. It is a match we are going to enjoy, to be able to play against a fantastic team."

When asked about how his team would approach this mammoth task, Karanka said, "We want to be able to compete, be organised and committed. The players know it will be a very tough game, but we will do everything we can to make it difficult for them. We have to be confident."

(Photo by PETER POWELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Xtra Tactics:

At Old Trafford, the Sky Blues opted for the newly preferred 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3 hybrid set up with Gundogan acting as a holding midfielder at times, forming the continually discussed 'double pivot'. Guardiola who is adamant that all fixtures are the same to him, will look to rotate his playing XI as much as possible with some of the City academy.

Given various players being absent due to COVID-19, Guardiola could look to try something different from the 4-2-3-1 formation. He might as well go for the traditional 4-3-3 considering both Agüero and Jesus are in contention. The chances of Ruben Dias and John Stones starting again are likely, unless at least one of Aké/Laporte are match fit.

Bernardo Silva will look for more game time after not being able to play against United due to suspension and could be a straight swap for Kevin De Bryune, while Rodri will probably come back into the XI after being rested in the last game.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Form Guide:

With two games in hand, Manchester City find themselves four points off the top of the Premier League table, after their 3-1 thumping of Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

City who continued their upward trend in form in their crucial Carabao Cup Semi-Final win, look a lot like their old menacing selves. Robust defensive displays from Dias and Stones, with the help of a threatening Joao Cancelo, have helped City in the recent run of fixtures. Ilkay Gundogan with his silky performances has once again proved why he is one of Guardiola's most favourite men in this highly talented City squad.

Birmingham City who are currently sitting at the 18th position in the Championship, have lost four out of their last five games, with one fixture ending up as a draw. Aitor Karanka's men have conceded 13 goals and responded with only three, in their last five games heading up to the game with Manchester City.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Match Officials:

Referee Robert Jones - who was the Fourth Official at Manchester City's 1-0 win against Southampton - will referee his ninth game of the 2020/21 season. This is just his second game involving City this season.

The relatively young referee will be joined by Assistant Referees Edward Smart and Scott Ledger, along with the highly experienced Martin Atkinson as the Fourth Official at the Etihad Stadium. Graham Scott (VAR) and Matthew Wilkes (AVAR) have been handed with the VAR duties.

-----

You can follow Sangam on Twitter here: @sangamdesaii

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra