Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

Danny Lardner

Manchester City welcome Leicester to the Etihad Stadium for their home opener of the 20/21 Premier League season this weekend. The visitors currently sit in first place in the league, albeit after two games played. City will be looking to continue their perfect start to the season, while Leicester will want to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Carabao Cup.

Here's everything you need to know as the Blues look to make it two in two...

-----

Team News:

Pep Guardiola - in his press conference on Friday - presented the news that he had just 13 senior players at his disposal for the weekend. 

Sergio Agüero remains sidelined with a knee problem, from which he is expected to make a return in the coming weeks. Bernardo Silva has a thigh injury that will keep him out for another two or three weeks, while full-backs Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are both ruled out also. The Covid-19 pandemic has removed Ilkay Gundogan and Aymeric Laporte from contention after both tested positive for coronavirus, although the latter is back in training but lacking match sharpness. Nicolas Otamendi missed the Bournemouth game in midweek and will probably miss out on this weekend's tie as well. Finally, news broke on Friday night of an injury to striker Gabriel Jesus which will keep him out for around a month.

Regarding Leicester, the Foxes are without six players for their visit to the Etihad. Right-back Ricardo Pereira is sidelined with a long-term knee injury, while new signing Cengiz Under will probably miss the tie as well. Jonny Evans is likely to make his return from his own injury for this game. Wilfred Ndidi has sustained a long term injury which will keep him out of contention for around three months. Demarai Gray is also out with illness.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (3)

Head to Head:

Manchester City have won eight of the last nine fixtures against Leicester City, two of which were penalty-shootout wins in the Carabao Cup. Across all 18 Premier League games between City and Leicester, the Blues have won 10, while two were drawn and the Foxes came out on top six times.

The last game between the two teams was a 1-0 win for Manchester City at the King Power Stadium in February, with Gabriel Jesus getting the winning goal after Sergio Agüero missed a second-half penalty.

leicester-city-v-manchester-city-premier-league (4)

Form Guide:

Both teams have enjoyed a perfect start to the Premier League season - Manchester City beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux, while Leicester's two wins from two games have placed them at the top of the table.

The Foxes have beaten West Brom and Burnley to start the season, scoring seven goals across both games, but were defeated by Arsenal in their Carabao Cup third round game in midweek.

fbl-eng-pr-wolves-man-city (5)

Match Officials:

Michael Oliver will referee the game while his assistants will be Stuart Burt and Simon Bennett. The fourth official will be Craig Pawson, while the VARs at Stockley Park will be David Coote and Simon Long.

fbl-eng-pr-arsenal-west-ham
(Photo by Will Oliver / POOL / AFP)

-----

You can follow Danny on Twitter here: @dannyldnr

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra

