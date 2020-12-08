Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Marseille (Champions League)

Manchester City face Marseille in the final Group C tie of this seasons UEFA Champions League. The Blues have already confirmed top spot going into the clash but it will be a good chance for some fringe players to impress Pep Guardiola.

In match-day two, City convincingly beat the same opposition 3-0 in France, courtesy of goals from Ferran Torres, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling.

Here's everything you need to know before tomorrows clash...

Team News:

Despite some horrible luck with injuries so far this season, Pep Guardiola confirmed earlier today that all of his squad are available for selection.

That means a return for Sergio Agüero, with an appearance from the bench more likely than a start. However, later this afternoon it's emerged Rodri didn't participate in training after 'not feeling 100%' and may not feature.

Marseille don't have many injury worries, however left winger Nemanja Radonjic has a thigh problem and won't be involved.

Head to Head:

Match-day two of this seasons Champions League was the first ever competitive match between Manchester City and Marseille.

City won that game 3-0 and were extremely dominate throughout. Ferran Torres scored the opener early on, with Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling securing the three points in the second half.

Form Guide:

Manchester City moved up to 7th place in the table with Saturday's 2-0 win over Fulham. The Blues won back to back Premier League games for the first time this season and have seen an upturn in form recently. City have also won 4 out of 5 of their Champions League games, picking up 13 points so far.

Despite their struggles in the Champions League, Marseille have been in flying form in Ligue 1. Winning five of their past six games, Andre Villas-Boas' side sit second, level on points with Lyon in first.

Match Officials:

In charge of tomorrows game is Turkish born referee Halil Umut Meler and is joined by assistants Mustafa Eyisoy [TUR] and Cevdet Komurcuoglu [TUR].

Fourth official is Arda Kardeşler [TUR] and Sascha Stegemann [GER] is on VAR duty with Ali Palabıyık [TUR] as the AVAR.

