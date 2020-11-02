Everything You Need To Know: Manchester City vs Olympiakos (Champions League)

Manchester City will entertain Olympiakos at the Etihad on Tuesday night in match-day three of this seasons UEFA Champions League group stage.

City, who are currently top of group C with two wins from their first two games could take a huge step towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition for an 8th straight season in midweek as the fixtures continue to come thick and fast.

A monumental game against Liverpool may be on the horizon but Pep Guardiola was quick to shut down talk that his City side were looking ahead to Sunday with “absolutely not” being his response when asked whether he was thinking about this weekend.

In what will be City’s 11th competitive game of the 2020/21 season and mark the half way stage of this seasons Champions League group stages, here is everything you need to know about Olympiakos’ trip to Manchester.

-----

Team News:

Manchester City are expected to have summer signing Nathan Aké available for the game after he joined Pep Guardiola at the pre-match press conference. The Dutch international has missed the past three matches with an injury. Gabriel Jesus could feature for the first time since September but Sergio Agüero and Benjamin Mendy remain sidelined. Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and Scott Carson are also not fully fit meaning youngster James Telford is expected to be amongst the City substitutes.

(ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Form Guide:

City returned to winning ways in the Premier League at the weekend as they came out 1-0 winners against struggling Sheffield United. Boyhood Blades supporter Kyle Walker scored the only goal of the game on his 100th appearance for City as Pep Guardiola chose 20-year-old Ferran Torres to lead the line.

In Champions League it has been pretty plain sailing for the Blues so far having cruised to victory against Porto and most recently Marseille in the past two weeks as City look to extend their group stage unbeaten streak to 14.

(Photo by CATHERINE IVILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Opponents:

Olympiakos also known as Olympiakos Piraeus because they are based in Piraeus, Athens and are one of only three Greek football sides to never be relegated - winning over 40 titles since their formation in 1925. The Greek side, nicknamed “Thrylos” play their games at the Karaiskakis Stadium and won the title for the first time in two years last season.

It will be the first time Manchester City and Olympiakos have ever met one another and the first time City have faced Greek opponents since the Round of 32 in the 2010/11 Europa League. The Greek champions have lost on 14 of the 16 occasions they have travelled to play in England but did face English opposition in the Europa League twice last season. They knocked Arsenal out at the last 32 stage but lost to Wolves over two legs in the last 16.

The Greek side are currently unbeaten in the Greek Super League with four wins and one draw from their opening five games with them having beaten Apollon Smyrni on Saturday. They are currently 3rd in the UCL group with one point from the first two games and having lost 2-0 away to Porto last Tuesday.

(Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / POOL / AFP)

Match Officials:

An all Spanish team will be in charge at the Etihad with Carlos del Cerro Grande the referee and Juan Carlos Yuste and Roberto Alonso Fernandez assistant referees. VAR will be in operation with Jose Maria Sanchez at the helm.

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

-----

You can follow Harry on Twitter here: @harrywinters16

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra