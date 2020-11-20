Everything You Need To Know: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Back from the final international break of 2020 and just days after Pep Guardiola committed to a further two years at Manchester City, the Blues head to the capital to face Tottenham in the first of twelve games between now and the end of the year.

Guardiola delighted all associated with the club on Thursday when it was announced that he had signed a second contract extension at City, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023 and ending the speculation around the Catalan coach's future.

The City manager’s new deal hasn’t been the only thing to please City supporters in the past week after a remarkable flurry of goals by Blues players on international duty. Ferran Torres continued his astounding start to the season with a hat-trick for Spain in a 6-0 thrashing against Germany, Phil Foden scored a brace for England, likewise did Ruben Dias for Portugal. Kevin De Bruyne was also on the scoresheet for Belgium against Denmark.

City haven’t played since having to settle for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool, but after an unbeaten October and Champions League qualification seemingly assured many will hope that the Blues can look to kick on in the League and overcome the six point gap currently standing between themselves in 10th and Leicester in 1st.

Ahead of Pep Guardiola coming up against Jose Mourinho’s high flying Spurs side on Saturday evening, here is everything you need to know…

(Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

-----

Team News:

Fernandinho remains sidelined for City but with gastroenteritis, not the muscular injury he suffered as a substitute in the Champions League. Sergio Agüero and Raheem Sterling have both taken part in training, with the latter expected to be fit for Saturday despite withdrawing from the England camp with injury.

Saturday’s match will come too soon for Nathan Aké who suffered a hamstring injury in the Nations League, while Benjamin Mendy returned to training earlier this week but Pep Guardiola did not provide an update on the Frenchman ahead of the game. Oleksandr Zinchenko is able to be part of the match-day squad if selected, despite the Coronavirus outbreak in the Ukrainian camp last week.

Spurs will have Son Heung-min available for selection on Saturday after the player returned a second negative COVID test. In addition, they will have Steven Bergwijn back fit after the Dutch international recovered from an injury. However, the Spurs boss said pre-match that Harry Winks and Erik Lamela will be unavailable and that a couple of players had yet to be assessed since returning from international duty.

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Head To Head:

It will be the 162nd meeting between the two sides on Saturday evening with City having won 63, drawn 36 and lost 62 of the previous 161 fixtures. In those past games, 249 goals have been scored by City and 224 conceded, with the first ever league meeting coming in December of 1910.

Guardiola has seemingly struggled against Spurs in recent seasons with just two wins in the past five meetings and having failed to beat the north London club at all last season. Gabriel Jesus had a late winner ruled out by VAR in a 2-2 draw in August of last year at the Etihad while Oleksandr Zinchenko was sent off in the 2-0 defat at White Hart Lane in February after Ilkay Gundogan missed a penalty in the first half.

(Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Form Guide:

City have remained unbeaten but inconsistent in their past five Premier League games with two wins and three draws. Kevin De Bruyne missed a penalty against Liverpool as City’s struggles in front of goal continued, with just ten goals in their opening seven matches. City have though only conceded three times since letting in five against Leicester and didn’t concede from open play against Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola responded with the words “of course” when asked if Spurs could be considered title contenders as Jose Mourinho’s team currently find themselves in second place, just one point behind leaders Leicester and having already thrashed Manchester United 6-1 this season. Like City, Spurs are unbeaten in their past five league matches but have won four of those five with a 3-3 draw against West Ham being the exception.

Spurs have scored almost twice as many goals as City have so far this campaign with 19 goals. Son Heung-Min has bagged eight of those goals while Harry Kane has already registered eight assists.

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Match Officials:

Mike Dean will take charge of this fixture for the second consecutive time after the veteran official refereed Spurs’ surprising 2-0 victory at White Hart Lane against City in February.

Dean, who will be joined by assistant referees Darren Cann and Dan Robathan in London has been in the middle for six games so far this season; producing 17 yellow cards and one red.

Andy Madley will be fourth official while Kevin Friend (VAR) and Adrian Holmes (AVAR) will overlook proceedings from Stockley Park.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

