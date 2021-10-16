Excellent Record vs the Clarets, Kyle Walker Closing in on Landmark Appearance – Man City vs Burnley Stat Preview
Following good results away to Chelsea and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to continue their great form by recording a win on home soil.
Burnley meanwhile, are one of four Premier League sides yet to win a game this season and will be hoping to cause a major upset on Saturday as they look to prolong their stay in the English top-flight.
Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burnley, City Xtra take a look at some interesting and notable statistics.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have conceded just 9 shots on target this season - 9 fewer than the next-best Brighton (18).
- Manchester City are currently averaging the highest passing accuracy statistic across the division this term – 89%.
- Throughout the current campaign, Manchester City have recorded a league-leading 5 clean sheets.
- The Sky Blues have registered the most accurate passes in the final third this term – 1101.
- Manchester City have conceded the joint fewest goals in the league this season (3).
- Pep Guardiola’s side are the only team in the league yet to concede a goal at home this term.
- Only Ederson, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have played every Premier League minute for City throughout the ongoing campaign.
- Amongst Premier League players, Jack Grealish has registered the most accurate passes in the final third this season (151).
Burnley
- Burnley have conceded an average of 10.6 shots in the box per game this season.
- With just 70% passing accuracy, Sean Dyche’s side are statistically the most inaccurate passers in the league.
- Chris Wood has recorded the most shots for The Clarets this term (15).
- Sean Dyche’s side have recorded just 1 clean sheet this season.
- Burnley’s xG for the current campaign stands at 8.1 – placing them 15th across the division.
- No Burnley player has scored more than 1 goal this term.
Previous Meetings
- The Sky Blues have won 12 of their previous 13 encounters with Sean Dyche’s side.
- Pep Guardiola has never lost a match to Burnley.
- There has not been a goalless draw between the two sides since March 1976.
- Burnley have scored just 3 goals in their previous 10 matches against the Sky Blues - whilst City have scored 35 in that time.
- Burnley have emerged victorious in just 1 of their previous 27 meetings with Manchester City.
- Pep Guardiola's side have defeated Burnley 5-0 in each of The Clarets’ previous four visits to The Etihad Stadium.
- Burnley’s most recent away league victory against Manchester City came in March of 1963.
Landmarks
- Ruben Dias would make his 25th outing at the Etihad Stadium should he feature on Saturday.
- Fernandinho will make his 250th appearance for the club in the Premier League should he feature in Saturday’s game.
- Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.
- Kyle Walker is in line to make his 125th Premier League outing for the club should he feature against Burnley.
- Should Rodri make an appearance for Manchester City this weekend, it would mark his 75th appearance for the club in the Premier League.
