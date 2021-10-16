Excellent Record vs the Clarets, Kyle Walker Closing in on Landmark Appearance – Man City vs Burnley Stat Preview

Manchester City will host Sean Dyche’s winless Burnley side on Saturday afternoon as the Premier League champions look to continue their quest to retain the title.

Following good results away to Chelsea and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola’s side will hope to continue their great form by recording a win on home soil.

Burnley meanwhile, are one of four Premier League sides yet to win a game this season and will be hoping to cause a major upset on Saturday as they look to prolong their stay in the English top-flight.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Burnley, City Xtra take a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

Manchester City

Manchester City have conceded just 9 shots on target this season - 9 fewer than the next-best Brighton (18).

Manchester City are currently averaging the highest passing accuracy statistic across the division this term – 89%.

Throughout the current campaign, Manchester City have recorded a league-leading 5 clean sheets.

The Sky Blues have registered the most accurate passes in the final third this term – 1101.

Manchester City have conceded the joint fewest goals in the league this season (3).

Pep Guardiola’s side are the only team in the league yet to concede a goal at home this term.

Only Ederson, Ruben Dias and Joao Cancelo have played every Premier League minute for City throughout the ongoing campaign.

Amongst Premier League players, Jack Grealish has registered the most accurate passes in the final third this season (151).

Burnley

Burnley have conceded an average of 10.6 shots in the box per game this season.

With just 70% passing accuracy, Sean Dyche’s side are statistically the most inaccurate passers in the league.

Chris Wood has recorded the most shots for The Clarets this term (15).

Sean Dyche’s side have recorded just 1 clean sheet this season.

Burnley’s xG for the current campaign stands at 8.1 – placing them 15th across the division.

No Burnley player has scored more than 1 goal this term.

Previous Meetings

The Sky Blues have won 12 of their previous 13 encounters with Sean Dyche’s side.

Pep Guardiola has never lost a match to Burnley.

There has not been a goalless draw between the two sides since March 1976.

Burnley have scored just 3 goals in their previous 10 matches against the Sky Blues - whilst City have scored 35 in that time.

Burnley have emerged victorious in just 1 of their previous 27 meetings with Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola's side have defeated Burnley 5-0 in each of The Clarets’ previous four visits to The Etihad Stadium.

Burnley’s most recent away league victory against Manchester City came in March of 1963.

Landmarks

Ruben Dias would make his 25th outing at the Etihad Stadium should he feature on Saturday.

Fernandinho will make his 250th appearance for the club in the Premier League should he feature in Saturday’s game.

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

Kyle Walker is in line to make his 125th Premier League outing for the club should he feature against Burnley.

Should Rodri make an appearance for Manchester City this weekend, it would mark his 75th appearance for the club in the Premier League.

