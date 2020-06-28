Exclusive: Cole Palmer joins travelling Man City squad for Newcastle clash

Cole Palmer has travelled with the Manchester City first-team for the second time in a matter of days, as the current FA Cup holders travel to Newcastle for the quarter-final of the competition, City Xtra understands.

The 18-year-old has impressed coaching staff at the club since his promotion to first-team training in June, following the resumption of top-flight football and domestic competition after the outbreak of coronavirus in the UK.

Following on from his appearance on the substitutes bench at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night, City Xtra understand that Cole Palmer will once again link up with the first-team at St. James' Park - for the FA Cup quarter-final clash with Newcastle United.

It is currently unknown what part Palmer will play in the clash, if any part at all, however considering Pep Guardiola has labelled this as a 'final', it is highly unlikely that the teenager will start the game.

There is an expectation that Phil Foden could return to the squad following his exclusion from the squad that travelled to Chelsea, as exclusively reported by City Xtra on Thursday afternoon, potentially keeping Palmer away from the substitutes bench - however this remains to be seen.

