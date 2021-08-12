Fantasy Premier League 2020/21: The Best Man City Players to Consider Selecting

The 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season commences tomorrow, and in this article, City Xtra take a look at three Manchester City players to strongly consider selecting for your FPL side.

With Manchester City storming to the Premier League title last season, it’s unsurprising that their players collectively registered the most FPL points (2120) – 236 more than next best Chelsea.

Adding to that, as the Champions were statistically the strongest side both defensively and offensively, there are plenty of Manchester City players worth your consideration.

Here, we look at three Manchester City players that you should strongly consider selecting in your FPL side.

Who To Consider

Kevin De Bruyne (MID - £12.0m)

Widely considered the best midfielder in the Premier League, if not the world, once Kevin De Bruyne returns to fitness - which should be soon, the midfielder will certainly be worth considering for your fantasy team; given his sheer ability and renowned attacking prowess.

De Bruyne is in the prime of his career, having been named the PFA Player of the Year for the second year running - an accomplishment only also achieved by Thierry Henry and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Given that Kevin De Bruyne has recorded 19 goals and 35 assists across his previous 60 FPL outings, the Belgian superstar is certainly worth considering when the Belgian international returns to action.

A downside of selecting De Bruyne, however, is his high price tag, although the cost is certainly justifiable given the Belgian’s attacking output.

To evidence this, throughout the 2020/21 season only Bruno Fernandes (19) bested Kevin De Bruyne’s 18 big chances created, although the Belgian did play 12 fewer games and 1106 fewer minutes than Fernandes.

Moreover, De Bruyne averaged 3.2 key passes per game – the highest in the Premier League - as well as 0.48 assists per appearance, again, the highest across the division.

Furthermore, should Manchester City sign Harry Kane or a similar type of player, then De Bruyne having a prolific target to finish the plethora of chances that he creates each game should theoretically boost De Bruyne’s already imposing assist numbers.

Given the undisputed creative ability and staggering numbers that De Bruyne produces year on year, I urge you to seriously consider including the Belgian in your FPL set-up, as soon as he is back in action.

Ruben Dias (DEF - £6.0m)

A deserved winner of the FWA Footballer of the Year in his colossal debut campaign, Ruben Dias quickly established himself as not only an elite defender integral in Manchester City’s title-winning season but also a reliable asset amongst FPL players.

He is one of the few players seemingly immune to the dreaded Pep rotation given his importance to the Manchester City side.

With the Blues having shown themselves to be reliable defensively last season, selecting Ruben Dias as a player who will steadily accumulate clean sheets is an idea with merit, and the stats support this notion.

Throughout the 2020/21 season, Manchester City conceded the least number of goals and shots across the division whilst also recording 19 clean sheets - the highest across the league, therefore it is logical that the idea of including a City defender in your side is an idea with merit.

Whilst Ruben Dias is most widely noted for his defensive prowess, Dias has also shown himself to be an aerial threat from set-pieces, and was perhaps unfortunate to record just a sole goal last season.

During his time at Benfica, Ruben Dias impressively scored nine goals in 91 league games suggesting that he is certainly capable of improving on his goal tally from last season.

Given the skilled crossers of the ball that Manchester City possess, such as Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden, I anticipate that Ruben Dias will improve his goal-scoring contributions next term.

Although City have been strong defensively since Dias' arrival, a slight issue with selecting Dias is that City’s opening fixtures are less than ideal, as the Blues face the likes of Spurs and Arsenal in their opening few fixtures.

However, City could feasibly begin the season with a string of clean sheets and given his nailed status as well as City’s formidable defensive statistics, Dias could be a reliable asset who could remain in your FPL side throughout the season.

City are likely to steadily accumulate clean sheets given their noted defensive prowess since Dias’ arrival and the inclusion of Dias in your side is certainly an idea worth looking at.

Riyad Mahrez (MID - £9.0m)

The Algerian international enjoyed a prolific year at Manchester City last term as the winger hit nine goals and six assists in 27 Premier League appearances and notched 145 FPL points in the process – averaging out at 5.37 points per appearance.

There are many reasons to consider Mahrez for your GW1 selection, and one key reason for this suggestion is because, at £9 million (£2 million cheaper than Raheem Sterling), Mahrez offers a relatively affordable route into the most prolific team in the league.

Manchester City will be starting the season without both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne, therefore likely providing Mahrez with increased game time, and additional opportunities to take City’s set-pieces. With City developing a knack for scoring from corners and set-pieces last season, this could translate into vital FPL points.

Also, on the set-piece note, Mahrez has often demonstrated his dead-ball prowess, with the winger notably scoring a free-kick in last season’s Champions League semi-final. Mahrez again displayed this ability in pre-season by scoring a stunning free-kick against Preston.

A permanent fixture of City’s pre-season preparations, Riyad Mahrez produced three excellent performances and consequently recorded three goals and two assists in those games, and Mahrez again looked dangerous in the Community Shield.

If you’re looking for a midfielder who is in terrific form, very likely to start, has low ownership (7.5%), and plays for the most prolific side in the league, then Riyad Mahrez is surely worth your consideration.

