Fantasy Premier League 2020/21: The Man City Players to Consider Avoiding

The 2021/22 Fantasy Premier League season commences tomorrow, and in this article, City Xtra take a look at three Manchester City players that you should avoid including in your FPL side.

With Manchester City storming to the Premier League title last season, it’s unsurprising that Pep Guardiola's players collectively registered the most FPL points (2120) – 236 more than next best Chelsea.

And as the champions were statistically the strongest side both defensively and offensively, there are plenty of Manchester City players worth your consideration as we approach the new campaign.

However, here we look at three Manchester City players that you may have been looking at - but who you should really consider avoiding in your Gameweek 1 set-up.

Who To Avoid

Ederson (GKP - £6.0M)

If you’re an FPL player who opts to set and forget a premium shot-stopper, then back-to-back Golden Glove winner Ederson is certainly worth considering.

The Brazilian missed just two games throughout the 2020/21 campaign, as Manchester City stormed to their third league title in four years, with Ederson notching an impressive 160 FPL points – the second-highest total across goalkeepers.

However, one major downside for Ederson is of course his relatively low ceiling owing to the lack of shots he faces in comparison to his goalkeeping counterparts - thus depriving him of those crucial save points, and consequently bonus points.

Another key issue with selecting Ederson is that Manchester City face a relatively tough start to the season, with clashes against Spurs, Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea, and Liverpool across their first seven gameweeks.

It is worth noting that each side will be fired up and motivated to take points from the Champions, and given how poorly Manchester City started last season, it is perhaps worth bearing in mind that Ederson may not be the wisest pick.

Furthermore, an additional problem with Ederson is his high price tag.

Priced at £6 million, Ederson is the joint-highest priced ‘keeper in the Premier League, alongside Allison Becker and Edouard Mendy. Yet with cheaper options such as Illan Meslier and Emi Martinez offering better value on a points-per-million basis, and with Manchester City’s tough opening fixtures less than appealing, I strongly recommend avoiding including Ederson in your initial FPL selection.

Ilkay Gundogan (MID - £7.5m)

The German international enjoyed the most prolific season of his career last term, with 13 goals and four assists, and whilst Ilkay Gundogan’s £7.5 million price tag is certainly appealing given his 157 points last term – 8th amongst midfielders, I believe that he should be avoided.

This belief stems from the notion that Ilkay Gundogan’s proficiency in front of goal last term was heavily resultant of Manchester City’s striking issues, as Sergio Aguero was often injured whilst Gabriel Jesus’ fluctuating form led to Pep Guardiola utilising a false-nine set-up. This often involved Kevin De Bruyne or Bernardo Silva positioned as a false nine, whilst granting Ilkay Gundogan licence to play in a more advanced role.

However, I am expecting Manchester City to bring in a further attacking recruit this summer, particularly with Harry Kane heavily rumoured to move to the club. I anticipate that should this occur, then Ilkay Gundogan will return to a deeper role and will resultantly register far fewer goal contributions than he did last season.

The German international's place in the side will also be threatened by the summer arrival of Jack Grealish, and therefore, I would not recommend including Gundogan in your gameweek 1 team.

Joao Cancelo (DEF – 6.0m)

Joao Cancelo enjoyed a stellar 2020/21 campaign.

The Portuguese international was integral in Manchester City’s latest title win thanks to his outstanding mid-season form, and subsequently earned himself a place in the 2020/21 PFA Team of the Year due to his efforts.

Throughout the season, Joao Cancelo made 28 league appearances, scored two goals and recorded four assists, whilst also helping Manchester City to record 14 clean sheets.

Cancelo also impressively recorded 4.92 points per appearance, whilst his 18 bonus points were the third-highest of any Manchester City player, behind only Ilkay Gundogan (22) and Kevin De Bruyne (19).

However, there is one key issue in selecting Joao Cancelo, and that is whilst his phenomenal ability is indisputable, his place in the Manchester City starting line-up is not.

Furthermore, despite Joao Cancelo’s superior attacking output and ability in possession, he has found himself unable to displace Kyle Walker in the Manchester City setup, and it is expected that Walker will once again be Guardiola's first-choice right-back in the upcoming season.

Owing to this, and unless Kyle Walker or Oleksandr Zinchenko find themselves side-lined before the season’s commencement, I would recommend avoiding Cancelo simply because he is unlikely to start the season at full-back given the striking form of Walker.

