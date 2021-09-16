Fantasy Premier League: Gameweek Five Preview

Welcome to the second instalment of our new weekly guide to all things Fantasy Premier League for the 2021/22 season. Here we’ll be previewing the week ahead by looking at a few fixtures we can target and some ideal transfer options to consider.

Join the official City Xtra Fantasy Premier League with the code: 8x57rs

Three Fixtures for Gameweek Five

Newcastle v Leeds, Friday September 17th, 8PM

Newcastle fans want Steve Bruce out, as if he needed persuading. He’s been on a four-day bender in Bijoux since Saturday. Seriously though, they want you gone Steve. It’s easy to see why with an xGA (expected goals against) of 10.5 in only four games.

Now is a great time to bring in some of the Leeds forward line with a great run of fixtures ahead, starting with Newcastle. Raphinha’s 2.8 shots and 1.8 key passes per game puts him in great stead for a return of any kind. His price of £6.5 is a bargain for someone so promising of points.

There’s also Patrick Bamford (£7.9), whose inclusion in your team comes at an opportune time. Approximately 54% of managers own at least one of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£8.2) or Michail Antonio (£7.9). Both are missing in GW5.

If you’re looking for a replacement, Paddy’s your man.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Saturday 18th September, 3PM

This one is simple, captain Mohamed Salah (£12.5) and don’t buy Sadio Mané.

Why FPL managers would spend £11.9 on Mane is baffling. He’s as useless as a SodaStream. Whilst we’re on it, why someone would willingly pay £100 for an infinite supply of sparkling water is equally baffling. My Mums just bought one and turned the house into London Stadium, bubbles galore.

Enough about SodaStreams, let’s discuss why you should give Salah the armband.

His expected data is relentless. His 0.62 expected goals combined with his 0.52 expected assists theoretically guarantees you a return, which is the best you can hope for in FPL. What astounds me is that 45.6% of managers don’t own him! What are they doing? I’ll tell you what they’re doing, they’re buying SodaStreams.

Wolves v Brentford, Saturday 18th September, 12:30PM

Both these teams boast great defensive figures, but I think Wolves will edge this one, with a clean sheet too.

While Fernando Marçal (£4.6) hauled in GW4, the underlying stats for Nélson Semedo (£4.9) present greater value. He’s third amongst defenders for touches inside the box and averages 0.67 big chances per 90 minutes.

There’s also Raúl Jiménez (£7.4), whose fourth for both expected assists and shots in the box. Both will enter my team on a wildcard this week as they have a great run of fixtures ahead.

As for Adama Traoré (£6.0), yet another mild application of baby oil has resulted in yet another mild return of points. If he doesn’t get a second coating on soon, he’ll remain a non-option for the foreseeable.

Manchester City’s GW4 Review

I managed to get tickets through my local supporter’s club and I’m so glad I did. It was a belting day out and so good to be amongst the away end again. Manchester City continued their good form, this time overcoming Leicester in a convincing 1-0 win.

As for FPL, Bernardo Silva (£6.9) and João Cancelo (£6.0) were the stand-outs for points, recording 10 and 12 respectively. Ferran Torres (£7.2) was brought in by over 700,000 managers before the GW4 deadline, a reasonable move after his 18pt haul the week prior.

Although he blanked against Leicester, he illustrated his value for our teams, making incisive runs through the Foxes’ backline.

Manchester City’s GW5 Preview, Saturday 18th September, 3PM

This is a game we should be looking to win, and I’d suspect a clean sheet is on the cards. However, midweek fixtures have returned with the Champions League. Resultantly, Pep will no doubt be back to his usual antics of ‘Pep roulette’.

Nonetheless, we can use Wednesday night to our advantage.

Ferran Torres (£7.2) was substituted off after 72 minutes, which is indicative of a start against Southampton. If you’re one of the managers that brought him in after GW3, I’d suggest you hold on to him. City have scored 21 goals in their last four games at home. There will be more this weekend.

The City Xtra League

The City Xtra League is well underway so let’s look at the current league standings.

Charlie Millington’s three-week reign has come to an end, he’s joint-second now with Patrick Stankiewicz on 342pts. Our new league leader is Erik Stenseth! The Norwegian managed a massive 79pts in GW4 to ascend to first. There’s only 3pts between the top three so we could be in for a thrilling title race.

If you want to get involved with the City Xtra league, the code is: ‘8x57rs’. Both myself and Jordan from the City Xtra YouTube are in it, come and take us on.

Current Rank and Team Update

In last week’s article, I cautioned against bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, as I thought he’d come off the bench. I later said I was considering Aubameyang as an Ings replacement. ‘How very unserious’, you’re probably thinking.

Well, I thought so too, which is why I took a late -4pt hit to bring in Lukaku. He may weigh more than Alan Brazil but as the saying goes, “It’s not about how much you weigh; it’s how you use it that counts”.

Whilst Alan Brazil’s weight is used to terrorise desk chairs in TalkSport offices, Lukaku’s weight is used to terrorise Premier League defenders. His introduction helped me finish on 71pts last week, carrying me to another green arrow in the overall rank.

Overall Points: 336

City Xtra: 4

Man City: 973 (up from 1,171)

England: 3,699 (up from 3,781)

Overall: 14,518 (up from 16,368)

