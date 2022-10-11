FC Copenhagen v Manchester City: Confirmed Line-ups- Erling Haaland Rested

Manchester City are looking to make it four wins from four in the Champions League tonight.

The Cityzens will take on Danish side FC Copenhagen for the second time in as many weeks tonight.

City fans will be hoping for a repeat performance of last week's fixture, in which they smashed their opponents 5-0.

IMAGO / PA Images

It was a dominant performance from the hosts, with their goals coming courtesy of a Copenhagen own goal, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland.

The Cityzens completely demolished the Danes- controlling 75% of the possession in the game and registering 30 shots, in comparison to Copenhagen's two.

However, the Superligaen side may find some solace in their opponent's team tonight, as it is missing one of last week's goalscorers.

Line-ups

FC Copenhagen: Grabara; Lund Jensen, Khocholava, Boilesen; Kristensen, Stamenic, Lerager, Kristiansen; Claesson (C), Haraldsson, Daramy

Subs: Ryan, Johnsson, Ankersen, Sorensen, Diks, Bardghji, Clem, Johannesson, Mukairu

Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Akanji, Laporte, Gomez; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Grealish

Subs: Carson, Ortega, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Lewis, Dias, Silva, Haaland, Palmer, Foden

For the first time this season, Haaland has fallen victim to Pep Guardiola's squad rotation, in what must be a relief to the Copenhagen defence.

However, Alvarez has received a start at the expense of the Norway striker and the Argentinian was also on the score line last time out. The former River Plate man has looked mightily impressive in the few starts he has received this season, so this isn't exactly a 'let off' for the opposition's defence.

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva have also been rested tonight, with Jack Grealish and Ilkay Gundogan coming into the team.

In terms of defensive changes, Ruben Dias has dropped out of the team for Aymeric Laporte, while Nathan Ake has been replaced by Sergio Gomez- meaning Manuel Akanji will shift to the centre of defence, with Joao Cancelo occupying the right flank and Gomez the right.

It's hardly unsurprising to see so many changes to the team, considering City will face off against Liverpool this weekend.

This allows Guardiola to rest several of his key players, while also still deploying a team that is more than capable of beating tonight's opposition.

