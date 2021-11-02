Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling to Start, Joao Cancelo to be Replaced - Predicted XI - Man City vs Club Brugge (Champions League)

Pep Guardiola had suggested that Manchester City’s Champions League Group Stage game against Club Brugge on Wednesday night is more important than the upcoming Manchester derby.

City will look to avoid back-to-back Premier League defeats when they travel to Old Trafford this weekend, but will first seek to open up a five-point gap between themselves and third place in their Champions League Group.

A 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace meant that Guardiola has now seen his side lose two games on the bounce, after the Blues' five-year unbeaten streak in the Carabao Cup came to an abrupt end at the London Stadium last week.

However, Manchester City’s attention is firmly fixed on Wednesday’s Champions League meeting with Belgian side Club Brugge, who they beat 5-1 a fortnight ago.

Joao Cancelo, Kyle Walker and Cole Palmer were three of the goalscorers earlier this month, as Manchester City made it 11 goals in their last three European matches.

With Paris Saint Germain and RB Leipzig still to play, here is how we expect Manchester City to set-up against Club Brugge in Matchday four on Wednesday…

Team News

Pep Guardiola stated on Tuesday that "everybody is good" ahead of the match against Club Brugge.

Manchester City of course remain without Ferran Torres due to the Spaniard's broken foot, but everyone else is expected to be available for selection.

Predicted Team

Despite having faced some criticism in the aftermath of Saturday’s loss to Crystal Palace, Ederson can expect to make his 205th start for the Blues in midweek.

Both Joao Cancelo and Kyle Walker were on the scoresheet when Manchester City thrashed Brugge in Belgium two weeks ago, although we predict only the Englishman to start on Wednesday.

On the opposite flank, Oleksandr Zinchenko can expect to start at left-back, with the Ukrainian making just his third start of the campaign in midweek.

John Stones can also expect to return to the Manchester City backline and make his 144th start for the Blues against Brugge.

Aymeric Laporte may be banned for the Manchester derby on Saturday, but after another poor performance at the weekend, during which the Frenchman was sent off, it is only right to offer Stones the opportunity to rekindle last season's form.

Alongside Stones, Ruben Dias will make his 15th Champions League appearance for the Blues, with the 24 year-old having featured in all of Manchester City's Group Stage games so far this season.

Fernandinho made his first start since September against West Ham last week, and once expects to see the 36 year-old start instead of Rodri at the Etihad in the holding midfield position.

Ahead of the Brazilian, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan will occupy the central midfield for the Premier League Champions. Bernardo will be making his 160th City appearance, while Gundogan featured from the bench in Belgium two weeks ago.

Gabriel Jesus, who thought he had superbly equalised against Palace at the weekend, will be part of a City attack which is looking to score for the first time since the 4-1 win over Brighton. The Brazilian can expect to start out wide.

Phil Foden hasn't had many opportunities since his phenomenal cameo out wide at Anfield, but Wednesday may provide another chance for the Englishman. The 21 year-old can expect to replace Jack Grealish on the opposite flank.

In the away fixture, Raheem Sterling looked incredibly dangerous after coming on as a substitute. One therefore predicts Wednesday night will provide another opportunity for Sterling to end his goal drought.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo Silva, Ilkay Gundogan; Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer.

