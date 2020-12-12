Fernandinho and Rodri play together! - Man United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City travel to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United in the Premier League this afternoon. This is the 182nd competitive meeting between the cross-town rivals, with United winning three out of the last four.

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined up...

-----

With a brief rest in midweek, Ederson returns his usual duties in goal. Kyle Walker comes back in at right-back and will be looking to contain the pace the United wingers do have. On the opposite side, Joao Cancelo will look to create width for the wingers to operate inside. In centre-back, the pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones continues.

Rodri wasn't feeling 100% in midweek, but he returns to his normal defensive midfield duties today. Alongside him is Fernandinho and sitting just in front of both of them is Kevin De Bruyne.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

After some impressive showings in recent weeks, Riyad Mahrez starts with Raheem Sterling on the opposite wing. And with no Sergio Agüero with the squad today, Gabriel Jesus leads the line.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live match coverage: @City_Xtra