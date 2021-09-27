Fernandinho AND Rodri to Both Start, Riyad Mahrez to Make Return to Eleven - Predicted XI - PSG vs Man City (Champions League Group Stage)

Manchester City will look to continue their unbeaten run against PSG on Tuesday evening, when they face off in the Champions League group stage. Here is how we anticipate Pep Guardiola will line-up his side in Paris!

In a repeat of April's Champions League semi-final first-leg, Pep Guardiola's side head to the French capital looking to assert their authority on Group A, knowing a win would open up a five-point gap between themselves and their European rivals.

Pep Guardiola is preparing to come up against Lionel Messi for the third time as Manchester City manager, as the former Barcelona boss prepares to try and stop one of the world's greatest ever players.

Messi is just one of several attacking threats which the Blues must contain on Tuesday night, with Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain squad even stronger than last season.

Manchester City themselves come into the game in a strong position, with the Premier League champions having just beaten Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and similarly having just welcomed back both Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden from injury.

Despite the return of two of City's most important players, Guardiola will be without Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko in Paris - two players who were influential in the 4-1 aggregate win last season.

Ahead of a huge meeting on Tuesday night, here is how we think Pep Guardiola will set-up against Paris Saint Germain...

Ederson, who has won three Premier League titles since he joined Manchester City in 2017, is expected to make his 200th start for the club in Paris on Tuesday night, with the Brazilian having a 75% win rate.

Pep Guardiola has already hinted that both Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will start in central defence, with the pair having played an integral part in Manchester City's greatest ever start to a Premier League season defensively - conceding just one goal in six games.

A 190th appearance looms for full-back Kyle Walker, with the England defender expected to make his 35th Champions League appearance for Manchester City on Tuesday. The 31 year-old can be expected to start at right-back, and play a crucial role in preventing the star-studded PSG front three.

On the opposite flank will be Joao Cancelo, who has had another storming start to a season. The Portuguese international was taken off at half-time the last time City played at the Parc des Princes, but one can hope for a more characteristic performance from left-back in midweek.

Personally, the biggest change Pep Guardiola will make to the starting eleven will be in midfield, with us expecting the Catalan to revert to a 4-2-3-1 formation, with two holding midfielders.

Those two holding midfielders will likely be Fernandinho and Rodri, with the club captain playing alongside the Spaniard in a slightly more cautious Manchester City team on Tuesday evening.

A double-pivot should allow for City to better cope with PSG's attacking threat, yet also control the midfield, and give the likes of Kevin De Bruyne more freedom in the attacking third.

Ahead of the double pivot will be Kevin De Bruyne, who will make just his third start of the season for Manchester City in Paris. The Belgian has looked fantastic since returning, with metronomic performances against Wycombe and Chelsea in the past week.

The stand-out performer against PSG last season was Riyad Mahrez, and given the impact the Algerian had on the semi-finals, one expects to see Guardiola hand the winger his 107th City start.

On the opposite wing, Jack Grealish will make his second career start in the Champions League, with the £100 million signing have scored and assisted on his European debut two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden will be the man to start up top for Manchester City on Tuesday. Although unconventional, the fluid false-nine system allows for Foden to switch with De Bruyne, a player who has also performed brilliantly in that position in the past.

Substitutes: Steffen, Carson, Ake, Stones, Wilson-Esbrand, Bernardo, McAtee, Jesus, Sterling, Torres.

