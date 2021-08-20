Fernandinho Closes in on Landmark Goal, Man City's Outstanding Record vs Newly-Promoted Teams - Man City vs Norwich City Stat Preview

Manchester City are looking to bounce back from an opening day defeat to Tottenham last weekend, when they face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola and his Manchester City side will want to finally kickstart their Premier League title defence with the visit of Norwich this coming weekend.

The reigning top-flight champions faced a disappointing opening day defeat to Nuno Espirito Santo's side last Sunday, and will not want to drop too far behind the leaders during the early stages of the campaign as key players start to regain full fitness.

Visitors Norwich also suffered defeat on the opening weekend, when a Liverpool side inspired by star forward Mohammed Salah scored three at Carrow Road and spoiled the Canaries' welcome-back party in the top-flight.

With a full house expected at the Etihad Stadium for the first time since early 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, here are all the notable statistics going into the fixture.

Manchester City

The Blues haven't lost their opening home game in consecutive seasons since 1988/89 and 1989/90 - losing to Oldham Athletic and Southampton.

The Premier League champions have only lost two of their previous 58 home matches against newly-promoted sides.

Norwich City

In 2019, Norwich ended Manchester City's 18 game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a thrilling 3-2 win at Carrow Road.

Teemu Pukki scored that day, and his 26 goals last season were vital in their promotion from the Championship.

Previous Meetings

Manchester City have won their last three home Premier League games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 14-1.

The sides last met in July 2020, where Manchester City thrashed the already relegated Canaries 5-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

In all competitions, Norwich City have won only two of their last 31 visits to Manchester City - a 3-2 win in 2013 the most recent.

The two sides have met 71 times previously, with Manchester City winning on 37 occasions, losing 10 times and drawing the remaining 24.

Landmarks

Norwich's £9 million signing Christos Tzolis is in line to make his 1st Premier League appearance since his transfer from PAOK.

Fernandinho is one away from 25 career goals for Manchester City

