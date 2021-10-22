Fernandinho Closing in on Landmark, Phil Foden's Outstanding Shot-Rate – Brighton vs Man City Stat Preview

Manchester City will travel to the South Coast this weekend, as the Premier League champions look to continue their winning ways against Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

City face off against Graham Potter’s Brighton and following good results in their previous three Premier League fixtures, Pep Guardiola will hope to return to Manchester with three points.

Brighton meanwhile, are currently enjoying an excellent campaign of their own, having lost just one of their eight Premier League matches this term and currently sit fourth in the Premier League table.

Ahead of Saturday’s clash with Brighton, City Xtra takes a look at some interesting and notable statistics.

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

Manchester City

Manchester City are averaging the highest passing accuracy in the Premier League this term – 89%.

The Sky Blues have registered 142 shots this term – a stat bettered only by Liverpool (165).

Phil Foden is currently averaging a shot on target every 57 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Throughout the current campaign, Manchester City have recorded a league-leading six clean sheets.

No Premier League player has made more accurate passes in the final third this season than Joao Cancelo – 175.

Amongst Manchester City players, Jack Grealish has registered the most key passes this term – 18.

Aymeric Laporte is currently averaging 96% passing accuracy – the highest amongst players who have played over 60 minutes this season.

Only Joao Cancelo has played every Premier League minute for City this term.

Manchester City have conceded just 11 shots on target this season - 10 fewer than the next-best Brighton (21).

Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton have conceded an average of six shots in the box per game this season.

Leandro Trossard has attempted 10 shots from outside the box this term, none of which have led to goals.

Brighton have recorded 4 clean sheets this season, a stat bettered by only Manchester City (6), Chelsea (5) and Liverpool (5).

Brighton’s xG for the current campaign stands at 9.3 – placing them 13th across the division.

Neal Maupay is Brighton’s top scorer this season – 4.

Brighton’s xGC (Expected Goals Conceded) currently stands at 8.5 and is bettered by only Manchester City (4.8) and Brentford (8.1) this term.

Previous Meetings

The Sky Blues have won eight of their previous nine encounters with Brighton.

Manchester City have not failed to score against the Seagulls since November of 1984.

There has been just one scoreless draw between the two sides.

Brighton have defeated Manchester City in just one Premier League match.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

Landmarks

Fernandinho is one goal from 25 career goals for Manchester City.

Kyle Walker will make his 125th Premier League appearance for the club should he feature against Brighton.

You can follow our statistics partner here: @StatCity

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra