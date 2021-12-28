Fernandinho Replaced, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden BOTH to Return - Predicted XI: Brentford vs Man City (Premier League)

Manchester City will look to maintain their six-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, when they travel to Brentford for their final game of 2021 on Wednesday evening.

City survived a second-half scare against Leicester on Boxing Day, as the Blues saw their first-half 4-0 lead dissipate to just one goal, before Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling ultimately secured a 6-3 victory.

Sterling continued his run of extraordinary form, as the Englishman scored another two goals, while the absence of Rodri may be one of the reasons for such a lacklustre defensive performance; as Manchester City conceded three goals in ten minutes.

Nevertheless, City moved six points clear of Liverpool in the Premier League table and recorded their ninth straight win in the Premier League, ahead of Wednesday's trip to newly-promoted Brentford.

The Bees haven't played City in a league match since 1951, with Wednesday's game at the Brentford Community Stadium being the first time the two teams have played each other since a 1-0 win in the FA Cup for Manchester City in 1997.

City are set to end the year and start the new year in the capital, with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on New Years Day set to follow Wednesday's visit to West London to play Thomas Frank's side.

Ahead of Manchester City's final game of 2021, here is how we predict Pep Guardiola will set-up for the Premier League clash with Brentford!

Predicted XI

Despite conceding three goals, Ederson made a number of crucial saves against Leicester at the weekend. The Brazilian goalkeeper can expect to make his 216th start of his City career on Wednesday evening, where he will likely be challenged by Ivan Toney, following the Brentford forward's return at the weekend.

The central defence will likely be occupied by Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte - maintaining the same partnership that stood at the weekend, with rotational option John Stones now ruled out through an injury.

At full-back, both Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko are set to keep their places from Sunday's win over Leicester. Due to the continued absence of Kyle Walker, Cancelo can expect to play at right-back, and Zinchenko at left-back.

The defensive midfield role is set to be occupied by Ilkay Gundogan, with the German stepping in to replace Fernandinho given the short-time frame for recovery between the Leicester and Brentford fixtures.

In central midfield, Kevin De Bruyne is set to retain his place following another superb performance at the weekend. The 30 year-old, who opened the scoring with a fine finish, was substituted on the 70th minute meaning he should be fit to start in London on Wednesday night.

Accompanying the Belgian midfielder will be Bernardo Silva, who made his 170th start for Manchester City at the weekend. The Portugal international, who already has eight direct goal involvements in the Premier League so far this season, has featured in 18 of the Blues' 19 matches in the league.

One also expects to see changes to Manchester City's front three for Wednesday's game, with Jack Grealish coming back into the side and starting in the false nine role. The England international hasn’t featured since scoring during a 7-0 win over Leeds United at the Etihad.

On the flanks, Phil Foden will make his 82nd start for Manchester City in midweek, while Raheem Sterling will keep his place and start on the opposite wing.

Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva; Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish.

Substitutes: Zack Steffen, Scott Carson, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Fernandinho, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Cole Palmer, Kayky.

