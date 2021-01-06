NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Fernandinho replaces Rodri, Phil Foden starts! - Man United vs Man City (Team News)

Manchester City will be looking to reach their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final when they take on local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight.
Manchester City will be looking to reach their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final when they take on local rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford tonight.

Here's how Pep's lined us up for this one...

Since the COVID-19 outbreak has sidelined Ederson and Scott Carson - Zack Steffen starts in goal. At right-back, after another great display at the weekend, Joao Cancelo gets the nod. And taking the much rotated left-back slot is Oleksandr Zinchenko. In centre-back, the pairing of Ruben Dias and John Stones continue their formidable relationship.

In midfield, Rodri gets a well earned rest, and is replaced by Fernandinho. In front of him, there's no rest for Kevin De Bruyne in a semi-final. And the same goes for Ilkay Gundogan who rounds off the midfield.

In attack, Raheem Sterling will be looking to put his United woes behind him. On one wing, Phil Foden will look to cut onto his left foot and cause the havoc he normally does. As will Riyad Mahrez, who scored the last time these sides met in the competition.

