Fernandinho starts over Rodri, Zinchenko comes in for Cancelo - Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain (Team News)

Manchester City are on the verge of their first Champions League final as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg tonight.
Manchester City are on the verge of their first Champions League final as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg tonight.

Manchester City are on the verge of their first Champions League final as they take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final second leg tonight. The Blues take a 2-1 lead into the game, thanks to first leg goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

Here's how Pep Guardiola's lined up tonight...

Ederson made some vital saves in Paris last week, but you'd think he'll be 10 times busier tonight.

Kyle Walker was one of a lot of this starting XI who were given a full rest last weekend, and he starts at right-back with Oleksandr Zinchenko as the left-back. That leaves the ever-present solid centre-back pairing of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Club captain Fernandinho gets the nod over Rodrigo in the deeper holding midfield role, with his vast experience potentially being crucial tonight. Ahead of him, the usual Champions League pairing of Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva continue their roles. 

On the left, Phil Foden was inches away from a goal in the first leg and has been a key player for Pep Guardiola in the Champions League this season. Riyad Mahrez did get the decisive goal in the first leg, and he continues on the right. That leaves the usual false nine position to the mercurial Kevin De Bruyne.

