Fernandinho to Start in Defence, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez to Return - Predicted Team: Wolves vs Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City will continue their pursuit of the Premier League title on Wednesday evening, when they travel to Molineux to face Wolves, who come into the game following an inspired comeback against Chelsea.

Manchester City bounced back from their Champions League exit by taking a huge step towards retaining the Premier League title, as goals from Raheem Sterling, Aymeric Laporte, Rodri and Phil Foden helped the Blues to a 5-0 win over Newcastle at the Etihad on Sunday.

The Blues, who now require a maximum of seven points from their final three matches, travel to the Midlands on Wednesday evening to face Wolves, who remain in the mix for a European spot.

Bruno Lage's side came back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and have an impressive home record against Manchester City ahead of the midweek clash.

City have won just once at Molineux since Wolves returned to the top-flight, winning 3-1 last season courtesy of first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Raheem Sterling's second-half penalty proved the difference when City met Wolves at the Etihad earlier this season, and ahead of the reverse fixture on Wednesday evening, here is how we predict Manchester City to set-up.

Team News:

Pep Guardiola is facing a selection headache in defence, with Aymeric Laporte currently Manchester City's only fully fit centre-back.

Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias will all miss the remainder of the season due to injury, while Nathan Ake is a doubt for Wednesday's trip to Wolves, the Manchester City manager revealed following Sunday's win over Newcastle.

Predicted XI

Ederson, who's only red card for Manchester City came at Molineux in 2019, is set to make his 180th Premier League start for the Blues in midweek.

Ahead of the Brazilian will be fellow compatriot Fernandinho, who will start at centre-back on Wednesday evening after replacing Ruben Dias at the weekend. The 37 year-old will partner Aymeric Laporte, who will make his 102nd Premier League start.

IMAGO / AFLO At full-back, both Joao Cancelo and Oleksandr Zinchenko will keep their places, with Cancelo occupying the right-back role and Zinchenko the left. Rodri, who has three goals in his last three Premier League games, will make his 100th Premier League appearance on Wednesday night, as he starts for the 43rd time this season. Ahead of the Spaniard, Bernardo Silva will come back into the starting eleven playing alongside Kevin De Bruyne, with the Belgian set to feature in his 304th game for the Blues. Gabriel Jesus has been in illustrious form of late, however the Brazilian - who still looks set to leave the club this summer - will drop to the bench on Wednesday and will be replaced by Jack Grealish; with the Englishman retaining his place but moving into the false-nine position. IMAGO / Pressinphoto Riyad Mahrez, who scored another Champions League semi-final goal will also return to the Manchester City team in midweek, with the Algerian international set to make his 132nd start for the club. IMAGO / PA Images

After coming off the bench and scoring against Newcastle at the weekend, Phil Foden can also be expected to return the starting side at Molineux, with the 21 year-old occupying a wide position.

Predicted XI: Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Fernandinho, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden.

Substitues: Zack Steffen, CJ Egan-Riley, Luke Mbete, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, James McAtee, Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus.

