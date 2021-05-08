Sports Illustrated home
FIVE at the back and TWO strikers! - Manchester City Vs Chelsea (Team News)

Manchester City face Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium knowing a win confirms them as Premier League champions.
The previous meeting between the sides came in the FA Cup semi-final, with the visitors coming out 1-0 winners. 

Here's how Pep Guardiola has lined up his squad on the verge of glory...

Ederson was on hand for a spectacular pass in the build up to Manchester City's first goal in midweek and is needed in goal again.

At right-back, Joao Cancelo may have felt unfortunate to miss out on the starting eleven against Paris, but he starts today with Benjamin Mendy as the left-back. There's no rest for the imperious Ruben Dias, who starts alongside Aymeric Laporte AND Nathan Aké in central defence. 

Fernandinho was preferred to Rodri in defensive midfield in midweek but the Spaniard has been tasked with the daunting task of stopping Chelsea's midfield.

Ahead of him is what looks like four attacking players, so your guess of formation is as good as mine.

Raheem Sterling will be looking to fire his way back into Pep's plans for the Champions League final. On the opposite wing is last weekend's goalscorer Ferran Torres, with Sergio Agüero AND Gabriel Jesus starting up-front.

