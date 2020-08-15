SI.com
City Xtra
Five at the back? - Manchester City vs Lyon (Team News)

harryasiddall

With a place in the Champions League semi-finals at stake, Manchester City take on Lyon in a one-legged quarter final. I think we all were amazed by Bayern Munich's 8-2 demolition of Barcelona last night, and that's what Pep Guardiola would have to deal with should he win tonight.

Here's how he's lined us up for this one...

Ederson made a few crucial saves to keep us in firm control against Real Madrid, and will need to be on top form to stop the deadly Memphis Depay. Kyle Walker retains his place at right-back, as does Joao Cancelo on the opposite flank. The centre-back duo of Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho start together again, after an impressive showing at the Etihad. However, it looks like Eric Garcia will join them to make it a back five.

In midfield, Rodri will anchor the the front line and stop Lyon from starting any quick counter attacks. Next to him is the brilliant Kevin De Bruyne, who is partnered by the equally impressive Ilkay Gundogan.

Up front, Raheem Sterling will be looking to add to his 100 goal tally for the club. And the hero of the Round of 16, Gabriel Jesus resumes his duty up-front.

Making up the extended bench is; Bravo, Stones, Otamendi, Zinchenko, Mendy, Bernardo, Silva, Foden, Doyle, Palmer, Bernarbe and Mahrez.

