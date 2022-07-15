Five Manchester City Women's Stars Involved In England's Battering Of Northern Ireland

England's women's team were on fire once again tonight, demolishing Northern Ireland 5-0. The result sees the Lionesses finish top of their group in the Euros on nine points.

Manchester City's Ellen White, Keira Walsh and Lauren Hemp all started for England, while Alex Greenwood and Chloe Kelly were both introduced from the bench.

England were dominant in the first half, but struggled to break the deadlock. It took 40 minutes for England to score their first, with Fran Kirby curling in a lovely shot from the edge of the box.

However, once the first goal went in the floodgates opened. Beth Mead added England's second goal just before half time, after Northern Ireland failed to clear a Three Lions cross.

City's Ellen White was subbed off at halftime for Alessia Russo, who made an instant impact. Russo headed home just three minutes after the break to extend England's lead to three.

Russo wasted no time in adding to Northern Ireland's woes, scoring again just five minutes later in the 53rd minute. The goal came after Russo took the ball exquisitely on the turn, before tucking the ball into the corner of the net.

The rout was then completed in embarrassing fashion for Northern Ireland, when Kelsie Burrow's attempt to clear an England ball into the box ended up in her own net.

Having dominated their group England will be incredibly confident of going all the way in the tournament, and a number of sides must now be nervously looking over their shoulders at the Lionesses. England will now face either Denmark or Spain in the quarter-finals of the tournament, depending on the outcome their encounter on Saturday night.

