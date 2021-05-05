Five Things We Learned: Manchester City 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain (Champions League Semi-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City are in the Champions League Final for the first time in the club’s history, after two comprehensive performances against Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-final of the Europe's premier club competition.

Pep Guardiola’s men defeated the Parisians with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, following a dominant display of football at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. The Blues are now the first English team to win seven consecutive games in the Champion League, having gone unbeaten in the competition so far this season. Two perfect goals from Riyad Mahrez, coupled with a major defensive effort, helped Manchester City secure a place in the showpiece final on May 29th.

The club, the players, the manager and the fans have all grown immensely since their first season together, facing all sorts of disappointments and demons on Champions League nights over the years and more importantly, learning from those dreadful experiences. It has all come together perfectly for the Blues this season and deservedly so.

Here are five things we learned following Tuesday’s dominant performance...

Manchester City have learned to ‘play football with courage’

Pep Guardiola’s men were found guilty of lacking personality and the winning mentality heading into the European knockout games, but that narrative stops right now. The Blues have had a revolutionary change in the way they react to situations on the pitch, being calm and having belief in their abilities throughout the 90 minutes.

Pep Guardiola’s men made a great comeback after being down in Paris, and handled PSG’s attacking surges with composure last night. Manchester City’s backline produced an epic defensive effort to complete an overall perfect performance in a crucial knockout tie.

Gone are those days where Manchester City would concede in quick succession in crucial European knock-out games - this side has progressed immensely over the years and have learned to ‘play football with courage.’

Revolutionary 'Father Ruben'

Hardly has any player brought such a revolution into a footballing side like Ruben Dias has this season. This ice-cold human has been colossal for Pep Guardiola’s side in just his first season with the team, handling the likes of Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar without shedding a single drop of sweat.

The perfect combination of a traditional defender and a modern ball-playing centre-back, coupled with his naturally strong, winning mentality has made him the ultimate defensive machine in modern day football.

The Portuguese international is exactly the personality this team full of stars has lacked, and he’s revolutionised Manchester City’s defence with his commanding voice at the back and astonishingly at just 23 years of age!

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola are lucky to have Father Ruben...

All hail the Algerian King!

Riyad Karim Mahrez has silenced his doubters with remarkable performances this year. The French-born winger scored three crucial goals over the two-legs of the semi-final tie and has turned up for the team at the right time.

The Algerian is currently in the form of his life, creating havoc for opposition defences and crafting all sorts of problems on the right. He has been directly involved in 20 goals this season, notching 13 goals and providing seven assists in all competitions.

Riyad Mahrez is now also the highest scoring Algerian in the Champions League and has scored in three consecutive knock-out games this season to take his team through to the final in Istanbul.

City have FINALLY solved the left-back conundrum!

Pep Guardiola has finally found a solid left-back option after years of struggle to find a suitable player in that position - Oleksandr Zinchenko has arrived at the big stage.

The 24 year-old has been immense for the Blues this season, proving to be a strong presence in attack and improving his defensive abilities extensively. The Ukrainian was bought for just £1.7 million and has turned out to be a fiercely loyal Manchester City player, who looks like he’s just getting started.

Zinchenko gave Manchester City stability on the left, moving the ball around efficiently and playing a vital role leading up to the first goal while putting his body on the line at the other end.

He will be a solid option at left-back when Pep Guardiola goes back to the drawing board in the summer!

City and handballs in the Champions League

The Blues have been tortured by the handball demons in the Champions League quite a few times in the past, with the most controversial being Aymeric Laporte’s incident in the quarter-final against Tottenham in the 2018/2019 season, which was a turning point in the tie.

Similarly, Bjorn Kuipers misjudged two handball decisions on the icy Etihad pitch on Tuesday night. Firstly, Oleksandr Zinchenko’s collarbone was misjudged for a handball and PSG were awarded a penalty early in the game, but the referee rightly changed his decision courtesy of a VAR intervention.

Another incident with Phil Foden later in the half resulted in PSG getting a free kick in a dangerous area. However, the footballing god’s have surprisingly been on Manchester City’s side in the Champions league this season and as a result, the Blues thankfully did not face the consequences of such poor decisions.

Manchester City will now face the winner of Chelsea vs Real Madrid in the Champions League Final at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on 29th May.

