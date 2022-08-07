Five Things We Have Learned From Manchester City's 2-0 Win Over West Ham

Manchester City began their charge for a third successive Premier League title at the London Stadium against David Moyes' West Ham United and they came out 2-0 winners thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland on his Premier League debut.

Pep Guardiola's side didn't realistically have to come out of second gear with West Ham not causing them many issues at all throughout the ninety minutes.

Haaland did not take long to get settled in to the Premier League IMAGO / PA Images

So what did we learn

1) Erling Haaland will score goals for fun when fit

Haaland showed that he can cause havoc in the Community Shield but was unfortunate to get on the scoresheet but the sheer volume of chances he was at the centre of would have pleased Pep Guardiola. This time round he created and converted the chances proving that he is very much capable in the Premier League. He will run riot as long as he stays fit for the entirety of the season.

2) Kevin De Bruyne will find it easy to give Haaland service

De Bruyne has been one of the best midfielders on the planet for years now simple because of how good he is at making goal scoring opportunities. Now it has been made even easier for him due to the fact Haaland at every given moment will attempt to run in-behind which is something City haven't had consistently over the last few seasons. The second goal was a perfect example of how the pair are going to be so dangerous this season.

3) Ilkay Gundogan is still a vital cog in the Guardiola machine

The German international was the hero on the last day of last season scoring two to win the Premier League title for City however it was expected that he would be moving on in the summer but he is still at the club and proved on the opening day that he is still a vital asset. He played Haaland in whilst in on goal before he won the penalty whilst being surrounded by several West Ham players. He can make the difference in a tight area which will be vital come the end of the season.

4) It was a good decision to not sell Nathan Ake

Ake started alongside Ruben Dias in the Community Shield and Guardiola went with the same centre back partnership against West Ham. The Holland international played well and it would appear that his agility compliments Dias' strength at the back. With Aymeric Laporte out for a while the pair could build a strong alliance in the backline.

Nathan Ake could have re-joined Chelsea when he was at Bournemouth due to a buyback clause IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

5) Another left-back may well become a necessity

Whilst Joao Cancelo didn't have too much defending to do he still didn't have the best game of his Manchester City career as he appeared sloppy on the ball and got a needless yellow card. Last week he also got torn apart by Mohamed Salah so he may need someone to give him competition so he does not get complacent.

