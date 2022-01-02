Five Things We Learned: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (Premier League)

Manchester City snatched a late winner via Rodri to take all three points from an explosive encounter with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day.

The Premier League champions went 10 points clear at the top of the league with a crucial win on Saturday before Chelsea and Liverpool played out a breathtaking 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

Pep Guardiola's men were second best in the first-half, with the low point coming through Bukayo Saka's opener just past the 30-minute mark, as the England international gave his side a deserved lead from Kieran Tierney's low cross.

Arsenal's earlier claims for a penalty kick were waved away a VAR check showed that Martin Odegaard had stepped on Ederson's foot before the goalkeeper fouled him.

However, the momentum shifted after the interval, as Bernardo Silva was taken down by Granit Xhaka ahead of the hour-mark, allowing the in-form Riyad Mahrez to score his 13th goal of the season from the spot.

Moments after Nathan Aké cleared the ball off the line from a potentially damaging defensive mistake from Aymeric Laporte, Arsenal went down to ten men as Gabriel was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

The home side were almost home and dry - until Rodri's late winner denied them a point and saw Manchester City claim their 11th straight Premier League win and their first of 2022.

Here are five things City Xtra learned from one of the best games of the season so far - a titanic, exhilarating battle at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day:

Below-par City find a way

Even the best teams have the occasional bad game, and while Manchester City's performance on Saturday was far from terrible, the players certainly fell short of their own lofty standards for much of the tie.

It's understandable, in many ways- December was an immensely demanding month for the squad, even before the impact of COVID-19, injuries and the tough personal circumstances that Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo have been through are considered.

What we can take away from all this is that Manchester City, much like during the 2017/18 campaign, seem to be in the kind of form where they can have an off-day and still produce a winning goal from somewhere.

That's vital for any title challenge, especially after an incredibly tough few weeks for Pep Guardiola's side.

VAR does its job, BT Sport don't

For much of the clash in north London, I couldn't help but feel that I was watching a completely different game to BT Sport's pundits and commentators.

In the first-half, Arsenal's claims for a penalty were dismissed after VAR spotted Martin Odegaard fouling Ederson moments before the latter then fouled the former. BT Sport's coverage completely failed to mention this fact, leading to widespread bafflement as to why a penalty wasn't given.

Bernardo Silva went on to win one of his own after Granit Xhaka pulled the Manchester City playmaker's shirt, which is a foul in any context - again the commentary team reacted with a mixture of confusion and outrage.

But the strangest moment of all was when a perfectly good Rodri tackle led to experienced commentator Darren Fletcher wondering aloud why it wasn't given as a free kick. Here's the thing, Fletch - it wasn't even a foul.

I've seen some poor broadcasting in football over the years, but rarely to this extent. At times, it was like watching the channel try to gaslight viewers into thinking Arsenal had been treated unfairly despite all the visual evidence suggesting otherwise.

Has Mahrez solved Guardiola's penalty problem?

When he missed a late, potentially game-winning (hell, a potentially season-defining) penalty against Liverpool back in October 2018, not many Manchester City fans would have guessed that Riyad Mahrez would eventually turn into perhaps the club's most reliable taker from the spot.

Manchester City's problem with penalties has been well-documented over the years. Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling - no matter how many top-class players take spot-kicks for the Sky Blues, they all seem susceptible to missing a few.

Hence why, it is a huge relief that Mahrez has scored all six penalties since that miss at Anfield, giving us- finally- a player who can put the ball down on the spot without making Manchester City fans everywhere hide behind the sofa.

Rodri's triumphant return

We all love Rodri now, don't we? I could never understand the stick he got during his first few seasons at the Etihad Stadium, as 'young player moves to new country and isn't perfect right away' is hardly worthy of personal abuse in my eyes.

Even his most determined detractors must surely now concede that we're looking at one of the best midfielders in the world.

The Spaniard's return from injury against Arsenal wasn't even among his top ten performances of the season - which in truth goes to show how good the 25-year-old been since the start of the campaign.

But it was his late, brave run into the box that made the win possible for his side. He made his presence felt and kept his cool to slot the visitors into the lead with two minutes on the clock, then backed it up with a pretty iconic celebration in front of the furious home fans.

Oh Rodri, we've missed you. If this guy got a season-ending ligament tear, I think I'd ask the local wizard to cast a spell that heals him and makes the world forget he was ever injured. It would be worth risking a multiversal tear to get him back on the pitch.

Aké saves Laporte's blushes

I've got no idea what's going on with Aymeric Laporte this season. He's been a tremendous presence in the opposition box, scoring twice and helping create the winner against Arsenal.

On the other hand, though, there's been more shaky moments over the last few months than across his first few years at the Etihad Stadium combined.

One such incident happened on Saturday, when a totally unnecessary header towards his goal looped over Ederson and looked for all the world to be an own goal. However, Nathan Aké popped up from nowhere with a clearance that would make John Stones and Kyle Walker proud.

The Netherlands international had a tough game against the pacey Bukayo Saka, but at the end of the day, it all boiled down to that instant when he was the guy with the foresight and the athleticism to get back and spare Laporte's blushes.

After Rodri's crucial block from Fabinho's effort against Liverpool, this was easily the second-best block of the season, and it may prove instrumental in Manchester City winning the title if they can keep playing like this.

