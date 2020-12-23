Five Things We Learned: Arsenal 1–4 Manchester City (Carabao Cup Quarter-Final)

Manchester City cruised through to the semi-final of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win away at Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola made seven changes from the victory over Southampton, with Zack Steffen, Aymeric Laporte, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez coming into the side at the Emirates.

A rampant display saw Gabriel Jesus, Mahrez, Foden and Laporte get onto the scoresheet, leaving Guardiola closing in on retaining the first competitive trophy available this season.

Here are five things we learned from the performance...

-----

Magical Mahrez

Riyad Mahrez, that's the name.

The Algerian superstar put in another brilliant performance up-front, proving once again to be a dependable option on the wing. When he gets the ball on the edge of the box, he seems to strike fear into the opposing defender, and before they know it, he has made the space to get a shot away.

I know he has issues with consistency, and undoubtedly they will stick around. But that being said, when he is on form, he is an extremely reliable player to turn a game around, and that is exactly what happened when his free-kick slipped through Runarsson’s fingers to take the lead.

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Are our full-back issues disappearing?

I do not want to jinx it, but is our desire to purchase another full back slowly dwindling away? Joao Cancelo is becoming more and more reliable each game, seemingly finding more confidence on the ball than previously, and definitely eliminating the costly errors he made early on in his Manchester City career.

Alongside that, Oleksandr Zinchenko put in a solid performance throughout the game, and rarely put a foot wrong against Arsenal – even grabbing an assist for the first goal in the process. With our defence clearly making a vast improvement from early on in the season, should we start focusing on bolstering our attack instead?

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Let the kids out to play

I do not really have many complaints after a 4-1 win in a quarter-final, but one thing that has been on my mind is the choices behind the selection in games like this one. Okay, yes, our squad depth is by far the best in England, maybe even Europe, but surely, we can name the likes of Liam Delap or Cole Palmer on the bench in the League Cup?

Seventeen-year-old Delap recently won the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for November, and a ten-minute run out against a tired Arsenal side would give him the most amazing confidence boost within his development.

Hopefully over the next few seasons we will see the younger players get selected for more first team action, but at the moment it seems like we will have to hang fire.

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Let’s not get too complacent…

The performance was good, and a brought home a confidence boosting win, but it was against a struggling Arsenal side who have not won domestically since the 1st of November and sit 15th in the league table. The question on most Manchester City fans’ minds remains the same; why can’t we be consistent?

Obviously, our attacking issues have not been completely amended, and despite the signing of Ferran Torres, we really need to bring in another creative midfielder to light the spark when we have possession of the ball.

That brings me on to my next point...

(Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Captain Dependable

Even though it seems that he is soon to be heading for the door, Fernandinho put in another strong and outstanding performance in the deep-midfield – and he is a staggering 35-years-old.

My thought is, do we have to play with him alongside Rodri, and can we play a more go-forward, attacking midfielder in Rodri’s place?

It seems that we are focusing too much on sideways passing and possession-based football, rather than going for the jugular and putting the game away early like we did back in 2017/18. I’m a big fan of Rodri, but playing him alongside Fernandinho just seems to hold us back and prevent us from creating the chances we all know we can. Perhaps utilising the transfer market in January will help, so lets wait and see.

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

-----

