Five Things We Learned: Atletico Madrid 0-0 Manchester City (Champions League Quarter-Final Second-Leg)

Manchester City and Atletico Madrid fought it out in a scoreless draw, both on and off the pitch at the Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday night, as Pep Guardiola's side deservedly won the tie overall via an aggregate scoreline.

While Manchester City's 0-0 draw against Atletico Madrid lacked the finesse of Phil Foden's assist and the ruthlessness of Kevin De Bruyne's winner from the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie, their sheer doggedness was enough to book them a place in the semi-finals against Real Madrid.

While there is no denying that City were far from their best, especially in the second-half, against Diego Simeone's side - who ran the show in the second period of 45 minutes, Pep Guardiola's men were faultless at the back and refused to lose their heads, unlike the opposition.

As Felipe's cynical challenge on Phil Foden resulted in a deserved sending off late in the contest, before both sides were embroiled in a mass brawl, Manchester City tried to get on with proceedings while the home side continued the unsavoury scenes after the clash.

Despite the drama on show both on and off the pitch, the Premier League champions walked away with a win on aggregate and a performance to be proud of, with a two-legged semi-final clash against Real Madrid now set up.

A European night for the ages IMAGO / PA Images Some may scratch their heads at the aforementioned statement, especially considering Manchester City scraped through to come away with a draw in the second-half. But it is the very sight of City embracing the unknown by defending for their lives, running the clock down, and booting the ball up at every opportunity that makes their showing a lot more than just a goalless draw. For all of their magnificence, it is worth having a discussion about whether this City side could slip into the role reversal of becoming Atletico Madrid for a European night, and beam at the prospect of being streetwise instead of spectacular for once. What cannot be argued is that despite Felipe’s mindless swipe on Phil Foden, or Stefan Savic inexplicably grabbing of Jack Grealish’s hair, the Premier League champions’ heads were not lost unlike their petulant opponents. For those that needed a reminder of how far this Manchester City side have come, there isn’t a better demonstration than the second-half against Diego Simeone’s men. People need to realise John Stones isn't the player he once was IMAGO / Pro Sports Images When John Stones signed for Manchester City from Everton in the summer of 2016, the Barnsley-born defender’s performances gave the impression that he had no idea how to use his endless bags of potential. Constant errors and the pressure of his £50 million price tag meant the Englishman turned into a ponderous centre-half who would rather back off a striker in the hope that he fails on his own terms, rather than risk making a mistake by jumping into a challenge. The domineering John Stones we witnessed against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night is the new and improved version of himself that has been on display since the start of last season. Against perhaps the most physically imposing side in the world away from home, the England international looked right at home while bossing proceedings aerially, putting his body on the line to make crucial blocks, and making the occasional cynical foul. What makes Stones arguably Manchester City’s most complete defender is his ability to bully Joao Felix off the ball in order to stop him in his tracks, as well as spin past a couple of Atletico Madrid players like a seasoned ballerina. The 27-year old is both the beauty and the beast, and UEFA recognised that last night by rightly awarding him as the Player of the Match following his masterclass at the Wanda Metropolitano. The cameos that stole the show IMAGO / NurPhoto After Kyle Walker walked off the pitch in pain, Joao Cancelo slotted in on the opposite flank, as Nathan Ake was brought on to take up the auxiliary left-back role. The good news is that much like his splendid display in the first-leg, the Dutchman’s terrific versatility came to the fore yet again, as he instantly became one of the best players on the pitch. Amongst his series of highlights, the moment that stands out is when Ake made a match-saving, last-ditch challenge on Luis Suarez, who was clean through on goal in the dying embers of the contest. Or when he denied the Uruguayan once again, as a gilt-edged chance was in the making before he stuck his leg out to intercept in heroic fashion. Making more clearances than any other player in the game (5), despite being on the pitch for just 17 minutes, is the lionhearted Nathan Ake summed up in one statistic. It was also poetic to witness Fernandinho being asked to bail out a Manchester City side under the cosh, the day after he had announced his exit from the club in the coming summer. Yet, Pep Guardiola had to rely on the services of the very best in the business at shutting down a high-octane affair in the Manchester City captain. The Brazilian fully understood the assignment, finding pockets of space within the opposition midfield and bursting forward, just for the sake of winning key fouls and running the clock down. The veteran’s know-how of when to put in a textbook tackle and when to hack down a man was evident for the world to see, as he put on a masterclass in the dark arts against its biggest connoisseurs. Can Kyle Walker finally get the flowers he deserves? IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Kyle Walker has transformed himself from being the best attacking full-back in the Premier League, to being the most bankable defensive full-back in the world since his move to Manchester City. A song and dance is made about his peers, while murmurs of the Englishman’s excellence often come as a surprise. Until he was forced to hobble off injured in the 72nd minute, the former Tottenham man followed up his flawless showing against Liverpool with yet another stellar outing against the La Liga champions. Despite the adventurous Renan Lodi generally causing a headache to most backlines around Europe, Kyle Walker made light work of the marauding Brazilian in just about every one-vs-one situation. Atletico Madrid’s attempts to breach the right-hand side by exploring the aerial route were futile as there was no beating the immense 30-year old in the air. One of the most underrated aspects about Walker’s game is how he organises the Manchester City backline, instructing Stones when to hold his position and when to follow a runner while effortlessly dealing with the challenge in front of him. The credit is well and truly due for one of the best right-backs to ever grace the game. A word on Ederson IMAGO / Xinhua

Against Liverpool, there was perhaps no running away from the fact that Ederson could have been at fault for Diogo Jota’s equaliser, and was perhaps extremely callous for what could have been one of the most calamitous own goals of all time.

But against Atletico Madrid, the Brazilian decided to right his wrongs by reminding the world that he indeed is a top shot-stopper.

The saves to keep Yannick Carrasco’s venomous free-kick, as well as Angel Correa’s late attempt at bay, were priceless. Add to that how brilliantly he swept everything that came his way by rushing out of his box are examples of a cracking display by the former Benfica goalkeeper.

On another day, it could well have been a cruel end to Manchester City’s Champions League dreams, but Ederson handled business every time he was called upon.

